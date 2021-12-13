 Skip to content
 
Controversial plans at Notre Dame to revamp spire, straighten up hunchback
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or, you could feed the poor after telling them to breed like bunnies
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Young Frankenstein - What Hump?
Youtube 5Pr36CANB04
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No one is going to be happy with how they rebuild that church, but it belongs to the Catholics, so whatever they decide, that's OK. Catholics built it, they can rebuild it. It's theirs.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a few little changes. Minor touches, really.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Or, you could feed the poor after telling them to breed like bunnies


considering the place almost burned to the ground, I think they can spare a bit of change to install a sprinkler system.

/not so much interested in the religious aspect
//it is a place of historical significance
 
chewd
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: No one is going to be happy with how they rebuild that church, but it belongs to the Catholics, so whatever they decide, that's OK. Catholics built it, they can rebuild it. It's theirs.


Actually...

"Since 1905, France's cathedrals (including Notre-Dame) have been owned by the state, "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Notre-D​a​me_de_Paris
 
KB202
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who cares? It's a church. Want to see previous versions of the architecture? Buy a book. Or a video. Or go on the VR tour.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sanctuary!
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the voice of raisin:

considering the place almost burned to the ground, I think they can spare a bit of change to install a sprinkler system.

I came here to basically say the same thing, although religious or not I think historic buildings should be restored carefully to preserve it's history.  That doesn't mean you can't make updates like modern bathrooms, but everything should be done to preserve as much of the style as possible.  I live outside Albany, NY.  We have what should be a gorgeous building.  It's NY State Ed., and it used to be the state museum.  At some point they made an addition.  Here is what it looked like then...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here is what they thought would go well with it when they expanded it...

https:/­/­w­ww*goo­gle­*c­o­m­/maps­/[nospam-﹫-backwards]24­*65­3­51​4​7,-73.7564629,3a,90y,313.48h,113.99t/d​ata=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1saWu8JL1dpQN3BvfnyYz​bMg!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels​-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3F​panoid%3DaWu8JL1dpQN3BvfnyYzbMg%26cb_c​lient%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26w%3D203%​26h%3D100%26yaw%3D90.80568%26pitch%3D0​%26thumbfov%3D100!7i16384!8i8192
I also want to ask subby how he managed to submit an article with this name in it- Finkielkraut- and didn't manage to work it into the headline.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
(Sorry, it doesn't seem to be displaying street view like I'd hoped it would.  If you scroll out and drop the guy on Hawk Street you can see the annex.)
 
