 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Twelve injured during school attack because there is nun other country where this happens   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, High school, Monastery, Russian Orthodox Church, Orthodox Church, Russia, religious Orthodox school, Russians, Russian teenage bomber  
•       •       •

376 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 11:47 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to know we still lead the world by example. U.S.A.! U.S.A.!
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sort of like your pissed-drunk alcoholic uncle calling you a drunk too because you had some wine with dinner.
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

skybird659: Nice to know we still lead the world by example. U.S.A.! U.S.A.!


In Soviet Fark, America is cause of Russian bombings!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait...Nun Country?! This clearly calls for a Sister Act 4. We need a replacement Whoopi, she can't dance no more
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeesh...he couldn't even kill himself with his own bomb.  What a failure.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Yeesh...he couldn't even kill himself with his own bomb.  What a failure.

[Fark user image image 425x356]


He did
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The_Sponge: Yeesh...he couldn't even kill himself with his own bomb.  What a failure.

[Fark user image image 425x356]

He did


TFA said he was injured.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why bomb the students if you hate the nuns? Who do you think you are, the USA invading Iraq for 9/11?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: jaivirtualcard: The_Sponge: Yeesh...he couldn't even kill himself with his own bomb.  What a failure.

[Fark user image image 425x356]

He did

TFA said he was injured.

Responding to The Daily Beast's request for a phone interview with the convent's head nun, Mother Klavdi, a member of the convent said: "The young man with bomb has died, tragically. The Mother did not bless us to give any more comments." On Monday afternoon, official reports denied that Struzhenkov had died. The attacker reportedly lost his leg in the explosion, and doctors are still fighting to save him in an intensive care unit.


Seems like schrodinger's cat
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The_Sponge: jaivirtualcard: The_Sponge: Yeesh...he couldn't even kill himself with his own bomb.  What a failure.

[Fark user image image 425x356]

He did

TFA said he was injured.

Responding to The Daily Beast's request for a phone interview with the convent's head nun, Mother Klavdi, a member of the convent said: "The young man with bomb has died, tragically. The Mother did not bless us to give any more comments." On Monday afternoon, official reports denied that Struzhenkov had died. The attacker reportedly lost his leg in the explosion, and doctors are still fighting to save him in an intensive care unit.

Seems like schrodinger's cat


Lulz.  Well...one of us will be right.  Although I don't care who is.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.