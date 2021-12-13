 Skip to content
 
🎼 I'm leavin', on a jet plane. Don't know when I'll be back again🎵 so before my signal dies, I'd better post your weekly Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday December 14, 2021
croesius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Indoor zone is doing its thing, had a new pitcher pop a day or two ago

Fark user imageView Full Size


The various caudex plants are caudexing

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I got a good start on the rainwater collection kludge for the greenhouse

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


It'll drain into a bukkit for now, but I'd like to string up some irrigation in to the interior plants.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
All I can report is that next year I need to grow more onions! I'll be out by New Years.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
indoor sweet potato (white variety) grow - day 31

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Liv Tyler was yummy and Batman was a tool.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not exactly garden-related, but sorta. We have a concord grape vine in the backyard and I tried making wine again this year. Must've skipped a sanitation step, since the batch spoiled on me... it smelled like the water you put cut flowers in. Dumped it down the drain and shed a little tear. Bottled the black currant hooch, though (vodka, sugar, black currants + time, strain and enjoy) and that ended up pretty good.

Gotta streamline the garden next year. More of what we ate (peas in the pod, carrots, taters) or want to eat (onions), less of what we didn't (kale!). I've got four raised beds and need to figure out how to plant friendlies that won't shade each other out.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Honest Geologist: Not exactly garden-related, but sorta. We have a concord grape vine in the backyard and I tried making wine again this year. Must've skipped a sanitation step, since the batch spoiled on me... it smelled like the water you put cut flowers in. Dumped it down the drain and shed a little tear. Bottled the black currant hooch, though (vodka, sugar, black currants + time, strain and enjoy) and that ended up pretty good.

Gotta streamline the garden next year. More of what we ate (peas in the pod, carrots, taters) or want to eat (onions), less of what we didn't (kale!). I've got four raised beds and need to figure out how to plant friendlies that won't shade each other out.


In our zone, raised beds aren't the best choice. Winters will destroy them in a hurry. Check out the garden at corner of Elgin and Bronson. It's only a couple years old and in shambles.

Your best bet is Hügelkultur type of a garden. Your profile says you are local to me, if you need materials, I'd be happy to help a fellow farker improve their garden.

As for wine, you will require cloroclean (pink powder) and potassium metabisulfate to clean and sterilize the glass. Open ferments often spoil into vinegar, using a bung is highly suggested. We started closer to 350L of fruit-only wines, be another 6 months until they are human ready.


Last crop this year was 15/11- onions, leeks, kale, Brussel sprouts, cabbage.
 
Pincy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Got rid of two tall trees that were blocking most of the morning sun on my flower garden. Flowers are going to love it next year.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
