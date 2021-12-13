 Skip to content
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Cell phones know where you are and 911 can see it
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
With a location description as vague as that, it's a wonder they found her at all


Seems obvious:

'Tucson Fire crews rescue woman from 'A' Mountain'

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also, 'the treasure is hidden under a 'W':

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's not a mountain! That's a speed bump. How one could get in trouble on that seems almost comical.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"A" Mountain, where Fonzi retired.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Of course it's company policy never to imply ownership in the event of a mountain... always use the indefinite article A mountain, never YOUR mountain.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Could you B more specific?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, there;s her problem.  She thought she was going to  hike The Mountain, and brought the wrong map.  Also she's blind.  And was bitten by a rattlesnake.  So give her a break.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr.Man: That's not a mountain! That's a speed bump. How one could get in trouble on that seems almost comical.


People overestimate their abilities all the time. She probably can walk up a flight of stairs no problem, but she never has to go more than one flight so she has no idea how out-of-shape she is.

/round is a shape
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I guess all those years of playing Marco Polo in the backyard pool finally paid off.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

yellowjester
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could you B more specific?


I C what you did there.
 
