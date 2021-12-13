 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Audi driver fails to Ford (vertical video warning)   (youtube.com) divider line
15
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

397 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 11:20 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Obviously made for the views. And succeeds you sheeple. He already got the bigger model Audi.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Obviously made for the views. And succeeds you sheeple. He already got the bigger model Audi.


If he didn't drown.
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These things can be costly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Obviously made for the views. And succeeds you sheeple. He already got the bigger model Audi.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wxboy: These things can be costly.

[Fark user image image 480x360]


At least you didn't shiat yourself to death.

And way to go Audi guy, now the pedestrians are screwed too.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TURN YOUR RIVER SIDEWAYS.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll take Predictable Results for $200 Alex
/was that a Puerto Rican rear view mirror flag?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"While the driver survived the small town on the other side of the pedestrian bridge died from lack of salted meats."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That was a raging current. And that farker took out the pedestrian bridge too. This should come with criminal penalties.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Such a brilliant fellow.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Water pressure...how does it work?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: TURN YOUR RIVER SIDEWAYS.


Is it not enough to have streaming video?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
needs one of these...
WaterCar Panther - Amphibious Jeep
Youtube m5xQy8MIuec
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You have died of dissing common sense.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.