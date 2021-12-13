 Skip to content
(Trust.org)   I don't know where Drew is, but I know he's not in Norway   (news.trust.org) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Holy Geez, that is a bit much.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There. Now you don't have to go to the site.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There's norway I could deal with this!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Norway?
Jahweh!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are we going for the super rare Scandinavian alcohol intolerance trifecta here?
/that was the big downer for visiting
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, I won't be pining for the fjords any more.

/beautiful plumage
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

