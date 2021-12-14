 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Much to this man's surprise, those birthday cards that say "It's your birthday, break all the rules" don't mean the rules about needing a license and insurance to drive, or the ones about heroin, meth, pot and shrooms   (state-journal.com) divider line
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dude looks like a Great Value He's Toney.
 
Calvin Butterball
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ugh. Damn' autocorrect...

James Toney.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in...

Frankfort

Sigh. Never mind.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You aren't my manager.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Inside the box were several individual baggies containing suspected heroin, suspected crystal methamphetamine, suspected marijuana, suspected psilocybin mushrooms and two tablets of Xanax.

The marijuana is only suspected along with everything else, except the Xanax, because you can't press a pill made of cornstarch and fentanyl?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hill was arrested and a search of his person yielded a large sum of cash "predominantly in the form of 10- and 20-dollar bills, consistent with trafficking in narcotics," the arrest report states.

Translation: Police recovered $30 from him.
 
