(YouTube)   It's the holiday season, which means it's time for Mark Rober to glitter bomb some more porch pirates   (youtube.com)
31
    More: Silly  
•       •       •

31 Comments
Lawbrkr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL just watched this on YT
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Real ones this time?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lawbrkr: LOL just watched this on YT


We get it.  You're Subby.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Real ones this time?


Don't be an idiot.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw glitter, we need dye paks from the banks!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: foo monkey: Real ones this time?

Don't be an idiot.


We get it.  You're Subby.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Real ones this time?


Hmm.  That zinger probably would have worked better if two other editions of this hadn't happened since the first one, where he was forced to edit his video down.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A porch pirate in my neighborhood just recently got themselves a box full of used cat litter.  I'm too lazy for a glitter bomb.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And, once again, this should've distributed ball bearings at near-supersonic speed instead of glitter.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would enjoy this more if the glitter were napalm. And the fart spray was nerve gas.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget glitter bombs. It is time to create a porch jail where a cage drops down and traps the criminal. Oh, and make it a really expensive item on the porch so it is a Class 4 felony.
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still really like that one solution where they put a sprinkler with a motion sensor in the back of a truck in the driveway.  It was simple and reset itself.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Neondistraction: A porch pirate in my neighborhood just recently got themselves a box full of used cat litter. I'm too lazy for a glitter bomb.


But enough spare time to pick up cat shiat? Not kink-shaming, you do you...
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Neondistraction: A porch pirate in my neighborhood just recently got themselves a box full of used cat litter. I'm too lazy for a glitter bomb.

But enough spare time to pick up cat shiat? Not kink-shaming, you do you...


Apparently you do not have a cat.
 
Deathbymeteor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Neondistraction: A porch pirate in my neighborhood just recently got themselves a box full of used cat litter. I'm too lazy for a glitter bomb.

But enough spare time to pick up cat shiat? Not kink-shaming, you do you...


Cats like to have clean litter, and I know I have a small can outside with a bag that gets the scooped out parts until the bag is filled, then the bag is tossed.  So finding a bag of used litter?  Real easy.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'd love to know why some of the thieves' faces are blurred out, and some aren't. Is it a matter of some giving permission, and some not? Because even for thieves, surely none would be so stupid as to actually give consent to their face being shown committing a crime...right?

Or is the blurring for some other reason?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vrax: Apparently you do not have a cat.


No, but I grew up on a farm & so have trodden in as well mucked out plenty of it in many of its forms. I also cat & dog sit for friends, so I have some practice.


Frankie Boyle on Animals - Mock the Week - BBC Two
Youtube ERP4hI7c7NE


\food goes in, poop comes out.. you can't explain that!
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: SumoJeb: foo monkey: Real ones this time?

Don't be an idiot.

We get it.  You're Subby.


other than the first video they have all been real thefts.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is such a dumb crime.  Many people have doorbell cameras, so you've already got a good chance of being busted.  And then there's the matter of what you get.  If you snag a box from my porch, you'll get $20 worth of stuff you don't need like socks or a replacement part for a blender.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My neighborhood has a huge porch pirate problem, but no one has touched the box full of cat crap I've had sitting on my front porch since October. Maybe I should close it and tape it up.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Shryke: I would enjoy this more if the glitter were napalm. And the fart spray was nerve gas.


eightieskids.comView Full Size

"I like where you're going with this, but I prefer easier-to-obtain materials. You can totally cause extreme physical trauma and agonizing pain with basic household supplies and skip having to raid a military weapons bunker."
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm no fan of thieves like this. I prefer my thieves to have a briefcase and work for a large bank. But I have questions about the legal issues here.

I know it's illegal to put a booby trap in your own home. What if this causes an injury, say to an eye? Or induces a heart attack? I'd be the first to watch those videos and laugh, but is dude exposing himself here? You don't have to do anything wrong sometimes, if you end up with the wrong cop and a prosecutor who wants his name floating around out there more. Or if you draw the wrong jury in a civil trial.  I feel dude is justified, but the law does not always agree.

My dad had xacto blades welded up near the latches for the rear wheel covers of his old caddy in the 80s after having them stolen a few times.  Found one hanging half off with blood all over but they came back a few weeks later with good gloves or something. And farked up the paint with stripper as a thank you.  He sold the car.  I'm pretty sure he could have been charged for that if there was a witness willing and/or able to finger him.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: I'd love to know why some of the thieves' faces are blurred out, and some aren't. Is it a matter of some giving permission, and some not? Because even for thieves, surely none would be so stupid as to actually give consent to their face being shown committing a crime...right?

Or is the blurring for some other reason?


The video was made in Japan
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm more a fan of the classic 'Possum in a box strategy. Make them hangry and feed them meth
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's true, laying traps for people is totally not a felony and Mark Rober publically implicated himself on youtube setting traps for people which is totally not a felony and some of the faces are blurred out for no reason because laying traps for people is totally not a felony and those people are real thieves and not his friends or actors.
It's all totes real.

/jfc you rubes
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: It's true, laying traps for people is totally not a felony and Mark Rober publically implicated himself on youtube setting traps for people which is totally not a felony and some of the faces are blurred out for no reason because laying traps for people is totally not a felony and those people are real thieves and not his friends or actors.
It's all totes real.

/jfc you rubes


Now it makes sense to me.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They should be allowed to use real pirate weapons
 
August11
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
One thing these videos always hammer home: petty thieves mostly live in shiatty apartments.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: It's true, laying traps for people is totally not a felony and Mark Rober publically implicated himself on youtube setting traps for people which is totally not a felony and some of the faces are blurred out for no reason because laying traps for people is totally not a felony and those people are real thieves and not his friends or actors.
It's all totes real.

/jfc you rubes


Well fark now I'm interested. What's the felony?

I remember Katko v. Briney in torts, where a homeowner could be liable for battery for setting a trap for a burglar that blew part of the burglar's leg off. I'm not sure that case would be decided the same these days.

How does this intersect with state "castle doctrine" or "stand your ground" laws? Is it a defense to homicide even if you kill a trespasser when you're not home? Does castle doctrine include throwing glitter at burglars? Are they trespassing if they just enter the curtilage of your home to steal the box?

Does a glitter bomb come anywhere close to setting a trap, considering there's no actual injury? Could it still constitute assault since the opener could have a reasonable apprehension of imminent bodily injury (i.e. who knows whether the exploding box is harmful or not)?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

August11: One thing these videos always hammer home: petty thieves mostly live in shiatty apartments.


Yeah when I lived in a duplex in the ghetto, there were much nicer houses on the other side of a 4-lane road. I remember looking at the police data at one point. There were a shiat-ton of break-ins in our neighborhood but nobody would cross that road to rob the people with real money.
 
