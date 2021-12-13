 Skip to content
Police recover 1,000 stolen catalytic converters, say they're "exhausted"
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

Spanning six months, "Operation Cat Scratch Thiever" was launched following an increase in catalytic converter thefts in San Jose and across the Bay Area since the start of the pandemic, police said.


Someone is incredibly proud of that name.....and they should be.


Only 84 catalytic converter thefts were reported in San Jose in 2019. That number jumped to more than 1,000 in the period between January and November 2021, according to data provided by police.

I had the catalytic converter stolen off my truck in November 2018 when it was already lucrative enough for thieves to do so. Materials prices have only gone up since then. I can't imagine why catalytic converter theft took so long to spring up in California. Weird.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Note to thieves - Yes, this is your target.
 
phlegmmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 426x295]
Note to thieves - Yes, this is your target.


*muffled applause*
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my mind, theft of items that cause an economic loss that's disproportional to what the thief gets out of it--in other words, that nets the thief a pittance in comparison to the much larger cost to the victim--should be more heavily punished in order to discourage it.  This is an example of that.  The thief nets, what, maybe 50 or 100 bucks for the cat from a metal recycler, but the owner of the car (or their insurance company) has to cough up a couple thousand bucks to replace it.  And even more ridiculous example of this is some jackass ripping all of the wires out of, for example, streetlights, all to net themselves 10 or 20 bucks for selling the wires to to a metal recycler for the copper but that costs thousands of bucks to repair.

I mean, they always say "crime doesn't pay," but it should at least pay enough to make it worthwhile--stealing money, for example.  Committing a crime that causes a disproportional amount of loss compared to the minimal gain by the criminal just makes the criminal a bigger dickhead than other criminals.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Shoulda used heavy duty muffler bearings and this would've never happened
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is a good reason why you should add your car's VIN number into the catalytic converter (s).
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image image 426x295]
Note to thieves - Yes, this is your target.


And we're done here. Also came to call out the photo.

/Ex-exhaust shop goon.
 
Corvus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Suspects arrested during the operation ranged in age from 22 to 81. They have been charged with a variety of crimes, ranging from grand theft to assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

But I was told that liberal laws in California made prosecuting thieves was impossible.


What to believe.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: This is a good reason why you should add your car's VIN number into the catalytic converter (s).


Why? The scrap places buying them don't care.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's not all bad...like when the victim's car takes doles out it's own form of revenge

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/new​s​/local/article256487946.html

/start cutting off the hands of thieves
//or better yet, their heads
 
hammettman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm sure the thieves claimed they were just passing gas.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Corvus: Suspects arrested during the operation ranged in age from 22 to 81. They have been charged with a variety of crimes, ranging from grand theft to assault with a deadly weapon, police said.

But I was told that liberal laws in California made prosecuting thieves was impossible.


What to believe.


They probably stole some from people with connections.

Steal from me? No problem. Steal from the a police officer or the mayor?  Big problem.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 minute ago  
[CSB follows]...

Moved my daughter to a new apartment this weekend, so rented a U-Haul truck. As I'm pulling out of the parking lot, I notice two things: a) smell of exhaust (had window down), and b) was quite loud. No matter, went on my way driving.... what I assumed to be a very obnoxious diesel truck. Got done moving, took it back and the good man at the counter asks "any problems with the truck"?  Me: "Nope, except it's pretty damn loud. I thought it was a diesel, but when I filled it back up, it said 'unleaded', so that's what I put in it".  Dude hung and shook his head. 

My first thought was " I looked all over that truck for a sign that it was a diesel, but the only thing I found was right over the filler cap that said 'unleaded'. If he tries to tell me I farked up, that's totally on them". He looks at me and says "Goddammit, they've been stealing our cats again". I instantly caught on and said "oh, shiat".

They hadn't gotten the cat, but had sawed thru the pipe enough it must have sounded like WW2 bomber on the outside. Inside was loud, but tolerable.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Charge them with ecological terrorism and ship them off to GITMO.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RolandTGunner: [Fark user image 426x295]
Note to thieves - Yes, this is your target.


I was working at a dodge dealership when Ram trucks had a recall on the diesel particulate filter. It looks like a huge catalytic converter, but they are only worth about $5 scrap.
We had a huge pile of them sitting in our shop taking up room and the scrapper couldn't come pick them up until the next week. My boss tasked me with getting them to the scrap metal dealer. I was too busy to load them up myself and drive down to the scrap yard, so I took a tire marker and wrote "Dodge Super Catalytic Converter - Size XL" on the side of each one and stacked them on a pallet beside the building.

They were all stolen within an hour. LOL
 
