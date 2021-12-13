 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Kudos to this railroad employee whose 8-year fraud scheme didn't involve overtime or sick leave, but black-market chainsaws   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Oneiros
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"The mail fraud charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and 20 years in prison"

So the moral of the story is don't send stolen goods through the mail?
 
jtown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Oneiros: "The mail fraud charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and 20 years in prison"

So the moral of the story is don't send stolen goods through the mail?


What can Brown do for you?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Oneiros: "The mail fraud charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and 20 years in prison"

So the moral of the story is don't send stolen goods through the mail?


Why do you think all those mail fraud schemes involving sending money and other stolen goods use FedEx, UPS, or DHL?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Oneiros: "The mail fraud charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and 20 years in prison"

So the moral of the story is don't send stolen goods through the mail?


I came to quote this part:  "admitted to using the U.S. Postal Service"

If you want to turn a petty crime into a long federal sentence, use the US Mail. They do not Fark around.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Isn't this a follow-up? I remember the original arrest being on here sometime in the past year.

Jose Rodriguez, of Brick ...

Where he lives in his Brick. Howwwse.
 
ar393
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You could say he was caught........stihling......yyyyyeeeee​eeeeaaaaaaaaahhhhh
 
zamboni
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ar393: You could say he was caught........stihling......yyyyyeeeee​eeeeaaaaaaaaahhhhh


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh sweet Jebus!
The long con, I love it when people are dedicated to scam.
It's just like capitalism.
 
headslacker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Oneiros: "The mail fraud charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and 20 years in prison"

So the moral of the story is don't send stolen goods through the mail?


Good thing they didn't mail in that  January 6th  thing...
Or Dajoy might be serving a couple decades.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Black Market Chainsaws is, I believe, the name of the band that tours with Miley Cyrus.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He should have stuck to wheelbarrows.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Oneiros: "The mail fraud charge carries a maximum fine of $250,000 and 20 years in prison"

So the moral of the story is don't send stolen goods through the mail?

I came to quote this part:  "admitted to using the U.S. Postal Service"

If you want to turn a petty crime into a long federal sentence, use the US Mail. They do not Fark around.


Can confirm

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tony Montana inconsolable.
 
