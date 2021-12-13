 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   I was gonna write a headline about the crazy South Carolina attorney guy, but his lawyer's name is Dick Harpootlian and that's what really matters   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
30
    More: PSA, Jury, Alex Murdaugh, Allegation, Grand jury, Indictment, day of the failed shooting, Monday bond hearing, impassioned eight-minute speech  
•       •       •

1116 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 4:03 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's pronounced Har-pote-lee-eh.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What country do Harpootlians come from?  Harpootlia?  What's their national flag?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A thread about barbed penises? Summon the furries!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I understand there may be concern I may be a danger to myself," Murdaugh said during a Monday bond hearing on dozens of new charges over financial crimes. "I made a terrible decision that I regret and frankly I'm embarrassed about. I'm not in that place now."

So can I go now?
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Murdaugh Murders podcast recently had an episode where they eviscerated Harpootlian.
If you have an interest in this case and how insanely deep this rabbit hole goes, I highly recommend it.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harpooty-poot.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Attorney Dick Harpootlian insisted to the judge that his client is "impecunious" and unsuccessfully argued for a reduction."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: What country do Harpootlians come from?  Harpootlia?  What's their national flag?


Armenian - don't even have to look.  The name speaks for itself

/so possibly damn near any nation of ancestry since Armenians are all over the place

/serious hijack ends
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: xanadian: What country do Harpootlians come from?  Harpootlia?  What's their national flag?

Armenian - don't even have to look.  The name speaks for itself

/so possibly damn near any nation of ancestry since Armenians are all over the place

/serious hijack ends


I was going to post that too...
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Harpootlian?
/is he Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of me wants to feel bad for the string of tragedies his family endured, regardless of who set those in motion. 

However, it's the same kind of feeling for an abused dog that turns to biting every handler and distrusting humans. It's sad, but at the same time, you know they shouldn't be loose on the streets. You know what they did themselves was evil. 

I see a man who, at the end of his reign, found a shred of humility and was trying to provide for his son in one final, misguided act.

At least their family's victims can find a sense of closure in the community...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 20-year opioid addiction, and he's still got meat on his bones?  He must be able to afford the really good stuff.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

resident dystopian: Dick Harpootlian?
/is he Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire?



Porkins was more of a man than Dick Harpootlian.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's this guy's real name.
Honk, honk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, his attorney is a sitting State Senator.  How does that work?

https://www.scstatehouse.gov/member.p​h​p?code=0747159001

/Unless there are two lawyers in the south named Dick Harpootlian
//No you mean the other Dick, I get that all the time.
///Dick
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

resident dystopian: Dick Harpootlian?
/is he Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire?


Rebel Alliance.

Active in the resistance against state GOP cronyism and twice former chair of the SC Democratic Party.
 
pharmacide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harpootlian has been consistently messing with bars' liquor licenses in the bar district that's in a walkable distance from the University of South Carolina campus. A lot of people don't like him. Actual quote from him is he wants to "do away with these large saloons...whose business model relies on serving alcohol in massive quantities to people under the age of 21."

This bar district happens to be near where he lives. He's basically doing the move near an airport and complain about airplanes thing.

Yes, I live here.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harpo, Otlian.
Sort of like Napo, Leon.

/Yossarian? What kind of name is that?
//It's Assyrian, sir.
///It's what?
////Assyrian, sir.
...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: What country do Harpootlians come from?  Harpootlia?  What's their national flag?


Raxacoricoharpootlitorius
 
ababyatemydingo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick Harpootlian was what he changed his name to....

from Penis Stabmeuptheass
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: A 20-year opioid addiction, and he's still got meat on his bones?  He must be able to afford the really good stuff.


I wonder how many Cannabis users he put behind bars during this period of opioids and embezzlement of millions?

Guys like this actually deserve the maximum sentence because of the genuinely outrageous position of power he held.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Imagine believing the junkie who stole millions from clients and his employer before trying to stage his own murder didn't kill his wife and son.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was Honestly was going to mention the financial charges he was charged before, I saw a photo ( not in a court settting and belive me I ain't a guy of good looks).


Fark user imageView Full Size
He looks like a muppet at his spawn looks like Problem Child ( the movie) kid in his teens.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I want to deal with these charges appropriately and head-on,"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now that's stuck in your here. You're welcome!
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Part of me wants to feel bad for the string of tragedies his family endured, regardless of who set those in motion. 

However, it's the same kind of feeling for an abused dog that turns to biting every handler and distrusting humans. It's sad, but at the same time, you know they shouldn't be loose on the streets. You know what they did themselves was evil. 

I see a man who, at the end of his reign, found a shred of humility and was trying to provide for his son in one final, misguided act.

At least their family's victims can find a sense of closure in the community...


Are you referring to the attempted suicide / fake murder to collect life insurance for his family, or killing of his housekeeper to steal her life insurance for his family, or the dead guy that was found on the road that leads to his house which I presume has something to do with stealing money for his family?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Damn his mom and dad must have hated him.

On another website today, I saw somebody with the name Epedrine.  Do these parents not go over these names and see how they can be bushes before they give these poor unfortunate than monikers?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Damn his mom and dad must have hated him.

On another website today, I saw somebody with the name Epedrine.  Do these parents not go over these names and see how they can be bushes before they give these poor unfortunate than monikers?


Butchered, I mean. Autocorrect sucks
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: Somaticasual: Part of me wants to feel bad for the string of tragedies his family endured, regardless of who set those in motion. 

However, it's the same kind of feeling for an abused dog that turns to biting every handler and distrusting humans. It's sad, but at the same time, you know they shouldn't be loose on the streets. You know what they did themselves was evil. 

I see a man who, at the end of his reign, found a shred of humility and was trying to provide for his son in one final, misguided act.

At least their family's victims can find a sense of closure in the community...

Are you referring to the attempted suicide / fake murder to collect life insurance for his family, or killing of his housekeeper to steal her life insurance for his family, or the dead guy that was found on the road that leads to his house which I presume has something to do with stealing money for his family?


The former. 
The latter are why I said it was still evil..
The former seems like a last-ditch effort to provide for his son's defense - a noble goal, even misguided. But it definitely doesn't make up for the apparent decades that the family spent being the villains of their community..
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: SpaceMonkey-66: Damn his mom and dad must have hated him.

On another website today, I saw somebody with the name Epedrine.  Do these parents not go over these names and see how they can be bushes before they give these poor unfortunate than monikers?

Butchered, I mean. Autocorrect sucks


I liked it the first time.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.