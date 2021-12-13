 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   People magazine shows Time magazine how to pick a proper "person of the year"   (twitter.com) divider line
29
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 2:21 PM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good for her!  Great choice!
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not who I expected, but I can't object.  Dolly's a goddamn saint who's earned this a dozen times over.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's how you do it -- Person of the year should be somebody who is politically unassailable.

Dolly Parton is a goddamned national treasure.
 
Klivian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Not who I expected, but I can't object.  Dolly's a goddamn saint who's earned this a dozen times over.


It's a fair cop, Dolly had a huge hand in funding some of the mRNA vaccines that give us a fighting shot against COVID.

She also proves again and again that she is too good and pure for this world
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who did the Weekly World News pick?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: somebody who is politically unassailable.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


The depths to which the right wing will plumb are without bound.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hitler was also Time's Man of the Year.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Klivian: Psychopusher: Not who I expected, but I can't object.  Dolly's a goddamn saint who's earned this a dozen times over.

It's a fair cop, Dolly had a huge hand in funding some of the mRNA vaccines that give us a fighting shot against COVID.

She also proves again and again that she is too good and pure for this world


A little too good if you ask me. I swear there are probably dozens of child-sized skeletons buried in Dollywood.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: That's how you do it -- Person of the year should be somebody who is politically unassailable.

Dolly Parton is a goddamned national treasure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Didn't she eliminate illiteracy in some city in Colorado or something? (Not Lauren Qbert's city, of chourse).
 
jim32rr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Who did the Weekly World News pick?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Klivian: Psychopusher: Not who I expected, but I can't object.  Dolly's a goddamn saint who's earned this a dozen times over.

It's a fair cop, Dolly had a huge hand in funding some of the mRNA vaccines that give us a fighting shot against COVID.

She also proves again and again that she is too good and pure for this world

A little too good if you ask me. I swear there are probably dozens of child-sized skeletons buried in Dollywood.


She doesn't look that good by using old, non-virgin blood.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Daily Show I think threw the best shade on Time/Musk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Klivian: It's a fair cop, Dolly had a huge hand in funding some of the mRNA vaccines that give us a fighting shot against COVID.

She also proves again and again that she is too good and pure for this world


Not a single argument here.  She did more than her part in the fight against the plague, turned down honours and a damn statue, and that's on top of everything else.  We truly don't deserve her.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I care even less about People magazine than I do about Time.
It's not more or less relevant if they pick somebody I like or don't like.
 
lilfry14
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Times picked me as person of the year in 2006, so the bar is pretty low I'd imagine.
 
i.voted.for.Drew
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dolly Parton's "Imagination Library"
has gifted 170,824,458 books
to 1,897,117 kids.

That alone makes her a national treasure!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I don't even know who Time picked. Lemme guess... some rich asshole?

/tired of the rich asshole idolization in the US.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Excellent choice.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Meredith is the elevator music of the publishing industry. No one will miss them when they're gone.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't think of the last time I saw a Time magazine. Do they still do dead tree copies?
 
philodough
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
so went with the line "believe in something bigger than yourself."

Dolly deserved a better headline.
 
red5ish
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I suggested we re-name a military base after her but got no traction.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: That's how you do it -- Person of the year should be somebody who is politically unassailable.

Dolly Parton is a goddamned national treasure.


I wish, but being at all sane regarding COVID is very politically assailable in Derpmerica where fighting a pandemic is an outrage.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You're not being fair subby. People is limited to people when choosing a person of the year. Time
can literally choose anything.
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nirbo: You're not being fair subby. People is limited to people when choosing a person of the year. Time
can literally choose anything.


Homer was robbed
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Gin Buddy: [Fark user image 441x444]


I didn't think I liked country music.  Turns out I do.  What I didn't like was pop music with a slightly twang to it.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.