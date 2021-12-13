 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo) Boobies Women suing for the right to go topless by the ocean. Don't worry, the pics are totally safe for work, just a bunch of beaches   (yahoo.com) divider line
75
    More: Boobies, United States Constitution, nation's highest court, Supreme court, constitutionality of Ocean City, Supreme Court of the United States, U.S. Supreme Court, Appeal, United States  
•       •       •

1496 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 2:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



75 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"No." - Sharia, 6-3
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the Christian Taliban is OFFENDED I TELL YOU.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It shouldn't be illegal.

And I totally understand why most women wouldn't care if it is legal, they won't go topless on a public beach because of the creepers.

But it shouldn't be illegal.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It shouldn't be illegal.

And I totally understand why most women wouldn't care if it is legal, they won't go topless on a public beach because of the creepers.

But it shouldn't be illegal.


there used to be a naked beach spot in L.A., just south of Point Dume, and it attracted all sorts of scumbags who wanted to look at the naked ladies and would have gang fights with each other.  Sheriffs had to shut it down back in the 1980s for that reason - guys were getting too loco.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least they're guaranteed Justice Clarence Thomas's vote.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The judicial legacy of justifying laws on the basis of the perceived moral sensibilities of the public is far from spotless. Some government action that we now rightly view as unconstitutional, if not immoral, has been justified on that basis."

I'm glad the court at least acknowledged this. The is precisely why many immoral laws were passed and upheld for so long, such as banning open businesses on Sundays,  interracial marriage, and archaic 'sodomy' laws.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a beachy thing to do.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x263]


In Living Color - Big Breasteses
Youtube MLIo7D6z9hY
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Well, at least they're guaranteed Justice Clarence Thomas's vote.


The legality of drinking coca-cola on beaches, regardless of pubic hairs has been well-established.
 
TheAugurofDunlain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: puffy999: It shouldn't be illegal.

And I totally understand why most women wouldn't care if it is legal, they won't go topless on a public beach because of the creepers.

But it shouldn't be illegal.

there used to be a naked beach spot in L.A., just south of Point Dume, and it attracted all sorts of scumbags who wanted to look at the naked ladies and would have gang fights with each other.  Sheriffs had to shut it down back in the 1980s for that reason - guys were getting too loco.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not illegal here (at least in Columbus) and gals at PRIDE every year take their legal right to the streets every year while walking as close to the "Chrisitan" protestors every year, as well as Comfest.

I think it's been legal for over a decade and probably even closer to 20 years.

You cannot claim that someone is "equal" to you until someone has all the same rights/privileges that you do. Not to mention you cannot destigmatize breasts until you stop hiding them behind all those fun bras, I mean...
 
Crackatoa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go to any beach in Spain and you will see miles and miles of topless ladies to the point where you are desensitized and it becomes just another pair of boobs. The problem in the US is can your average male calm down enough to reach that point of view without ruining it for the ladies over here?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: Well, at least they're guaranteed Justice Clarence Thomas's vote.


Maybe others.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeez ever since we lost the ozone layer I've been paranoid about nipple cancer, and I'm not even a woman o my nipples are (generally speaking) useles (except for a few edge cases). Why anyone would want to sue for the liberty to expose their vulnerable parts to the Sun is kind of a mystery.

RoboCop 2 - Sunblock 5000 commercial HD
Youtube 8oJzfmWO3CU
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OhioUGrad: You cannot claim that someone is "equal" to you until someone has all the same rights/privileges that you do.


Excuse me, I thought this was America.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It shouldn't be illegal.

And I totally understand why most women wouldn't care if it is legal, they won't go topless on a public beach because of the creepers.

But it shouldn't be illegal.


Agree for breasts. I can testify, however, that nude beaches are a disgusting pit of gobs of pubic hair and lard. Avoid at all costs.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free the Boobies!
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: It shouldn't be illegal.

And I totally understand why most women wouldn't care if it is legal, they won't go topless on a public beach because of the creepers.

But it shouldn't be illegal.


Yeah, I would never give men a free show, and I want bust support and coverage from the sun.

But it still shouldn't be illegal.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The difference between Americans and us godless foreigners is that we feel Americans should be ashamed of themselves.

Americans agree, but only about the women.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Crackatoa: Go to any beach in Spain and you will see miles and miles of topless ladies to the point where you are desensitized and it becomes just another pair of boobs. The problem in the US is can your average male calm down enough to reach that point of view without ruining it for the ladies over here?


Tell me you've never been to Spain without telling me you've never been to Spain.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A federal judge first ruled in April 2020 that the town's ordinance was legal and did not violate the U.S. Constitution's Equal Protection Clause, as the plaintiffs argued.
Then, less than a month later, Eline

... sent in some photos and the court adjusted its position.  You know, for comfort.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Crackatoa
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KB202: Crackatoa: Go to any beach in Spain and you will see miles and miles of topless ladies to the point where you are desensitized and it becomes just another pair of boobs. The problem in the US is can your average male calm down enough to reach that point of view without ruining it for the ladies over here?

Tell me you've never been to Spain without telling me you've never been to Spain.


Ha ha.
Ok...Majorca to be precise. I don't need to lie Craig.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just boobs.  People need to chill out about boobs.

If they want to go topless where a man could go topless, it should be their right.  If they don't want to, they don't have to.  Period. End of story.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder to what extent the creepers would disappear if nude and/or topless beaches became a common thing in the U.S.  The novelty/curiosity factor would be gone and you'd probably get a lot fewer people staring because "ZOMG BOOBS!"  People will also quickly realize that the average person is not a model nor a porn star and that the average person looks kinda funny without any clothes on.

Nude and topless beaches are a common thing in other countries and I don't hear about near as many creepers as you get at nude recreation spots in the U.S.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men want women to go topless until the breastfeeding starts.
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: [i.imgflip.com image 666x375]


Pretty much true, but the real question is - does it matter if I want to see it or not?

The answer is, quite simply, no. My opinion does not matter one bit. If some fat-ass hairy-moobed drunken dude can wander around letting it all hang out, why can't his fat-ass hair-boobed drunken wife do the same? I might not want to see either of them, in which case I have the amazing ability to turn my head or shut my eyes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: [i.imgflip.com image 666x375]


Counterpoint, this is Ms Eline that is pushing to be topless:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
File photo of a topless woman:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Men want women to go topless until the breastfeeding starts.


I think it's until their wives and girlfriends tell them they don't want to go.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: Nude and topless beaches are a common thing in other countries and I don't hear about near as many creepers as you get at nude recreation spots in the U.S.


I fish a couple of beaches down from one of the bigger nude beaches in the us. I've also been to countries where toplessness\nude is accepted, if not the norm in some places.

In those places, they are just normal beaches.

The beach by where i fish....man....sometimes i need to cut through it for parking, and its the closest real bathroom. They used to have a snack bar and sell beer as well.

It will be October, 8 in the morning, maybe high 50s with a breeze off the water, and i'll be freezing my ass off in foul weather gear, but there will ALWAYS be some people on that beach. Some will construct little greenhouses to just....be naked in. They are super farking dedicated to being naked, which, just seems odd to me.

In the summer, its a party beach, like, i've seen people drag bars onto the beach. Not in, "hey here is a well stocked cooler" but, actual farking bars like you would find in someone's basement onto the beach. They ended up getting booze banned from the place because it got so over the top.

Anyway, its still going strong, but its got its own weird culture that you don't see in other countries where its just, "Yeah, you are going in the water, trying to get some sun, why not?"
 
freidog
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Tax Boy: [i.imgflip.com image 666x375]

Counterpoint, this is Ms Eline that is pushing to be topless:

[Fark user image 850x850]


She doesn't seem very topless
*stands around looking like he has nothing better to do...*
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

macadamnut: OhioUGrad: You cannot claim that someone is "equal" to you until someone has all the same rights/privileges that you do.

Excuse me, I thought this was America.


"All men are created equal...."

I've seen porn, that's not true either.
 
MurphyMurphy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: [i.imgflip.com image 666x375]


when the ugly ones start showing em,
the hot mean girls will feel the uncontrollable need to flaunt their Gucci Bags as well just to show them up.
and then we win, friend.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Men want women to go topless until the breastfeeding starts.


I like milk
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: File photo of a topless woman:
[Fark user image 316x363]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sorry, Subby. I was going read your article, but I scrolled to the bottom, saw a link to a Liz Hurley bikini shoot and clicked the link. Now I don't care about your article.
 
trialpha
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

labman: They're just boobs. People need to chill out about boobs.


Wouldn't this apply to genitalia as well? If we're going to reject the reasoning stating boobs should be covered up, why not reject the rest?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: when the ugly ones start showing em,
the hot mean girls will feel the uncontrollable need to flaunt their Gucci Bags as well just to show them up.
and then we win, friend.


Women are allowed to be topless in NYC anywhere a man can be.

Outside of protests, or some kind of event where toplessness was part of the whole thing, i can easily count on one hand the number of times i've seen a woman topless in public in the city.
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Jeez ever since we lost the ozone layer I've been paranoid about nipple cancer, and I'm not even a woman o my nipples are (generally speaking) useles (except for a few edge cases). Why anyone would want to sue for the liberty to expose their vulnerable parts to the Sun is kind of a mystery.

[YouTube video: RoboCop 2 - Sunblock 5000 commercial HD]


We didn't lose the ozone layer.

https://www.nrdc.org/experts/david-do​n​iger/we-saved-ozone-layer-we-can-save-​climate
 
acouvis
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

puffy999: It shouldn't be illegal.

And I totally understand why most women wouldn't care if it is legal, they won't go topless on a public beach because of the creepers.

But it shouldn't be illegal.


None of which makes any difference given The Supreme Courts current right-wing Christian Taliban extremist majority makeup.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LineNoise: can easily count on one hand the number of times i've seen a woman topless in public in the city.


That is probably because most women don't want to be an unwilling/unknowing internet star.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's legal for women to go topless where I live but unless you're on the nude beach, the cops or some busy body will probably hassle you. Because cops don't know the law and busy bodies be busy. A couple years ago a couple of topless lesbians kissed on a beach and all hell broke loose. The RCMP were involved something something obsenity, anyway in the end they didn't get charged but they made a stink in the media about it
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mmm... skin cancer...
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Although the first time i was in toronto, like 20 years ago i did see an overweight woman chase a guy down the street swinging a broom at him, completely topless, as i was parking the car.

She then stopped to yell at me for "What the fark are you looking at"

My mind pivots back to that moment everytime someone starts talking about how much nicer Canada is than the us.

I mean i love you Canada....but it wasn't an image i wanted burned into my mind.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Schmerd1948: Well, at least they're guaranteed Justice Clarence Thomas's vote.

Maybe others.

[i.imgflip.com image 363x272]


And Justice Squee.

And Justice D. D. Doug.
 
Displayed 50 of 75 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.