(CBS News)   What percentage of the population will stay indoors for their own safety during the sudden lock-down? Difficulty: Less like Michigan, more like Pompeii   (cbsnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Interesting, Canary Islands, Volcano, Los Llanos de Aridane, days of low-level activity, safe place, regional government of Spain, Cumbre Viejo, Africa's northwest coast  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does residential housing stop pyroclastic flows or toxic gas clouds?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spain's Canary Islands

The best evidence for God is that he's openly screwing with us.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this just Los Angeles in the summer
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll be fine.

The Bread of ANCIENT ROME | Pompeii's Panis Quadratus
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Does residential housing stop pyroclastic flows or toxic gas clouds?


I'm thinking this is like "duck and cover," as if an ordinary elementary school desk was going to save you from a nuclear blast.
 
englaja
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A gentleman of Old Pompeii
Decided to fap one away
As his toga adjusted
Vesuvius busted
And here's what he looks like today:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not too different to COVIDiots then. Wankers  AND dead.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I know how I'm going out.
images.complex.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANNY! THE VOLCANO DOESN'T EVEN EXIST!
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: A gentleman of Old Pompeii
Decided to fap one away
As his toga adjusted
Vesuvius busted
And here's what he looks like today:

[Fark user image image 425x245]

Not too different to COVIDiots then. Wankers  AND dead.


*Wanks tiny fist*
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Well, I know how I'm going out.
[images.complex.com image 850x491]


I mean, if you know death is upon you and you know you can't outrun it...
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANNY! THE VOLCANO DOESN'T EVEN EXIST!


Yeah no. Masks are effective at preventing the spread of Covid but aren't much help in this case.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: MythDragon: Well, I know how I'm going out.
[images.complex.com image 850x491]

I mean, if you know death is upon you and you know you can't outrun it...


Wank against the dying of the light.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: A gentleman of Old Pompeii
Decided to fap one away
As his toga adjusted
Vesuvius busted
And here's what he looks like today:

[Fark user image 425x245]

Not too different to COVIDiots then. Wankers  AND dead.


I understand. I've started in on volcano porn because the tornado porn lately has been too scary.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake spews
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paint your doors with blood! That'll show 'em.

/Personal erotica etc.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: Does residential housing stop pyroclastic flows or toxic gas clouds?


No, but those aren't what we're concerned about. Anyone that close has already moved out. It's about ash and particulates - poor air quality kilometers away as opposed to the hellscape in the immediate surroundings.
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

englaja: A gentleman of Old Pompeii
Decided to fap one away
As his toga adjusted
Vesuvius busted
And here's what he looks like today:

[Fark user image 425x245]

Not too different to COVIDiots then. Wankers  AND dead.


Le petit mort la grande
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
people who live next to a volcano, fault line, or flood plain confound me


George Carlin-Natural Disasters
Youtube oRAJYVRSuMg
 
Oneiros
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Does residential housing stop pyroclastic flows or toxic gas clouds?


From the article:

"The authorities recommended that people turn off air conditioning and heating and use tape to seal doors and windows."

That's not for gas.  That's for ash.  Which is some really nasty stuff

It'll screw up your car/boat/plane engine, is worse than driving through sand, screw up visibility, etc.

If you didn't get out ahead of time, you're hunkering down for a while, and who knows when the stores are going to get restocked.

This is one of the reasons that Japan recommends that people have 2 weeks of food on hand.  Earthquakes and mudslides are bad, but they don't drag on for multiple days and screw up helicopters, too.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And apologies for reading the article-- I have friends who are from Tenerife, and I wanted to see if it mentioned how it was affecting the other islands
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If there were a serious threat I'd bet a lot of people would stay inside. Something that almost everybody will recover from not so much.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: people who live next to a volcano, fault line, or flood plain confound me

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oRAJYVRS​uMg]


Volcanoes, fault lines and flood plains also create the landscapes that define modern civilization. By definition, every ocean port in the world is threatened by sea level rising and/or earthquakes... the most productive farmlands lie in floodplains... do we just shut down everything, or do we find ways to maximize their productivity while mitigating the eventual disruptions?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANNY! THE VOLCANO DOESN'T EVEN EXIST!


If they can make you avoid erupting volcanos they'll never stop making you avoid erupting volcanos.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We all know the correct answer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Seal yourselves indoors" == perfect opportunity to visit Bora Bora.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Well, I know how I'm going out.
[images.complex.com image 850x491]


In the middle of an air guitar solo?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANNY! THE VOLCANO DOESN'T EVEN EXIST!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
