 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   The 1835 Treaty Of New Echota, signed by President Andrew Jackson and ratified by the Senate, guaranteed the Cherokee Tribe a nonvoting delegate to the US House Of Representatives. Cherokee Tribe, 2021: "Time to make good on that promise"   (axios.com) divider line
81
    More: Cool, United States House of Representatives, United States, Andrew Jackson, Democratic Party, principal chief of the Cherokee Nation, Cherokee, president of the United States, Nancy Pelosi  
•       •       •

1570 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 13 Dec 2021 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



81 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time.


Yup.  we could (and did) fight in both World Wars, but vote?  NOPE.  there was a federal law in the early 20s on its face extended voting rights to Indians, but states were able to stymie that.  In Arizona, for example, it took a Arizona Supreme Court ruling from like, 1953 or some shiat, that finally permitted us to vote.  how farked up is that?

Indians have hte highest per capita enlistment rate by race, and yet we couldn't vote for decades.

/Navy Veteran
//hasn't missed an election since age 18
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not as though the US has ever cared about following treaties with non-white peoples. If our treaties were worth the paper they're written on, the US would be maybe 1/10 its current geographical size.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  I hope more tribes assert their rights under the treaties.
 
Airius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't even ask about what happened to the Kingdom of Hawaii
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but, but:Spokespeople for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have said she supports tribal sovereignty, yet congressional leaders have not announced a decision on if or when to seat Teehee.

There are questions about what can be done administratively and what requires a resolution or new law, as well as how to minimize legal challenges.


Sounds like they still have some waiting to do.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: Good.  I hope more tribes assert their rights under the treaties.


They've been trying, but the cops and sometimes the army always come 'round to shoot them when they do. Look at what happened to the Water Protectors for a recent example.
 
Psylence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, I understand treaties and all... but fark that shiat seat him and let him vote what the actual fark.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time.

Yup.  we could (and did) fight in both World Wars, but vote?  NOPE.  there was a federal law in the early 20s on its face extended voting rights to Indians, but states were able to stymie that.  In Arizona, for example, it took a Arizona Supreme Court ruling from like, 1953 or some shiat, that finally permitted us to vote.  how farked up is that?

Indians have hte highest per capita enlistment rate by race, and yet we couldn't vote for decades.

/Navy Veteran
//hasn't missed an election since age 18


Native Americans weren't American citizens until 1924. However, it was up to the individual states to decide who was eligible to vote and most were not that forthcoming after that.

https://www.loc.gov/classroom-materia​l​s/elections/right-to-vote/voting-right​s-for-native-americans/

More directly on topic, what would be the point of a non-voiting representative? They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seat the delegate.  They are non-voting so it isn't as if there is double representation.  The Cherokee nation along with other federally recognized tribes are separate sovereigns in many areas. Individual tribe members may have representation as citizens of a state and congressional district, but this delegate would represent them on a tribal level.  It is about time that the US actually honored one of their treaties.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: bthom37: Good.  I hope more tribes assert their rights under the treaties.

They've been trying, but the cops and sometimes the army always come 'round to shoot them when they do. Look at what happened to the Water Protectors for a recent example.


Oh, I know.  But I suspect this is about as good a chance as the tribes have had for centuries for at least Federal recognition of rights.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.


Easy enough to just have it be a representative for the bureau of Indian affairs. Then all of the various hundreds of tribes have a rep.  Cherokees would probably be cool with that.

It's non voting anyway, so is it anything more than a glorified lobbyist?
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: rickythepenguin: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time.

Yup.  we could (and did) fight in both World Wars, but vote?  NOPE.  there was a federal law in the early 20s on its face extended voting rights to Indians, but states were able to stymie that.  In Arizona, for example, it took a Arizona Supreme Court ruling from like, 1953 or some shiat, that finally permitted us to vote.  how farked up is that?

Indians have hte highest per capita enlistment rate by race, and yet we couldn't vote for decades.

/Navy Veteran
//hasn't missed an election since age 18

Native Americans weren't American citizens until 1924. However, it was up to the individual states to decide who was eligible to vote and most were not that forthcoming after that.

https://www.loc.gov/classroom-material​s/elections/right-to-vote/voting-right​s-for-native-americans/

More directly on topic, what would be the point of a non-voiting representative? They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?


I think they can be voting members in committees, just not on the main floor.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SMB2811:

More directly on topic, what would be the point of a non-voiting representative? They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?

The article covers that.  They could participate and vote in committees and make floor speeches on issues.  Not completely powerless and certainly can raise issues affecting their members that might attract interest of voting parties.  Especially in regions of the country with a larger Native American population or with politically powerful tribes.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he can't vote. Can he author legislation?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: rickythepenguin: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time.

Yup.  we could (and did) fight in both World Wars, but vote?  NOPE.  there was a federal law in the early 20s on its face extended voting rights to Indians, but states were able to stymie that.  In Arizona, for example, it took a Arizona Supreme Court ruling from like, 1953 or some shiat, that finally permitted us to vote.  how farked up is that?

Indians have hte highest per capita enlistment rate by race, and yet we couldn't vote for decades.

/Navy Veteran
//hasn't missed an election since age 18

Native Americans weren't American citizens until 1924. However, it was up to the individual states to decide who was eligible to vote and most were not that forthcoming after that.

https://www.loc.gov/classroom-material​s/elections/right-to-vote/voting-right​s-for-native-americans/

More directly on topic, what would be the point of a non-voiting representative? They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?


It opens the door to making connections and therefore influence with the voting members. It's the same reason why the US government applies to be allowed to send nonvoting observers to international organizations that the US cannot join due to geographic or political reasons.
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.


They should have asked for a senate seat instead since that math is completely made up (2 senators per 'state' even if they have relatively small population).

I think each tribe should declare themselves as a state and demand their two seats.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: But, but, but:Spokespeople for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have said she supports tribal sovereignty, yet congressional leaders have not announced a decision on if or when to seat Teehee.

There are questions about what can be done administratively and what requires a resolution or new law, as well as how to minimize legal challenges.

Sounds like they still have some waiting to do.


The hell? If the law (a treaty passed by the Senate) already says there should be a delegate there, why would they need another law to confirm that?

Or is this just dotting the i by having the House "sign off" on that as well?

// nonvoting delegates? so they get to make speeches and vote in committees, but cannot vote in The Committee of the Whole (aka the final yes/no vote on any bill)
// whoop-de farking do, look how well that's working out for PR and Guam and DC (which, admittedly, has the extra hurdle of Congress being able to veto the City Council's laws)
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.


It's not really "asshat" really to question such an arrangement that was set as you pointed out when they couldn't vote may be giving a group too much representation.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chief Thunderhead and his attorney, Sam Deveraux, are bringing the suit.
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: rickythepenguin: Somacandra:

More directly on topic, what would be the point of a non-voiting representative? They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?


There are currently six non-voting members - DC, Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, Northern Marianas, and US Virgin Islands. Representative Norton from DC can get salty and it is awesome to watch.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SMB2811:
They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?

/ I hate to say this but, I have been recorded if I recall right at least 15 times via the Trump Administration throwing my fair cents into the morning show. I was on grave hard shift and  at least  near half the the time was a little buzzed because, I couldn't stand have of the farking morons KowTowing to TFG.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Intrepid00: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.

It's not really "asshat" really to question such an arrangement that was set as you pointed out when they couldn't vote may be giving a group too much representation.


Except that Indigenous organizations are separate governments that behave like protectorates of the United States.  So the non-voting representative really should be a 51st and 52nd Senator.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, nonvoting delegate?

Does that mean they have no opportunity to vote on matters in the house? If so fark you why wouldn't they have equal representation and votes for their society that represents them.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:
In 2019, the year he was elected principal chief, Hoskin named Teehee, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, as the tribe's first delegate to the House. Her appointment came as tribal nations are asserting more political demands.
But, but, but:Spokespeople for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have said she supports tribal sovereignty, yet congressional leaders have not announced a decision on if or when to seat Teehee.

So, let me get this straight.  A couple years back this House seat option was rediscovered in the old treaties. It's been two years and the chosen delegate has not been given the position yet? What on earth is the hold-up?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: Seat the delegate.  They are non-voting so it isn't as if there is double representation.  The Cherokee nation along with other federally recognized tribes are separate sovereigns in many areas. Individual tribe members may have representation as citizens of a state and congressional district, but this delegate would represent them on a tribal level.  It is about time that the US actually honored one of their treaties.


The delegate will have some interesting things to say in question epriod. Representing the nation, and not specific voters, will mean they can bring a different mindset to governance.
 
webct_god
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: rickythepenguin: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time.

Yup.  we could (and did) fight in both World Wars, but vote?  NOPE.  there was a federal law in the early 20s on its face extended voting rights to Indians, but states were able to stymie that.  In Arizona, for example, it took a Arizona Supreme Court ruling from like, 1953 or some shiat, that finally permitted us to vote.  how farked up is that?

Indians have hte highest per capita enlistment rate by race, and yet we couldn't vote for decades.

/Navy Veteran
//hasn't missed an election since age 18

Native Americans weren't American citizens until 1924. However, it was up to the individual states to decide who was eligible to vote and most were not that forthcoming after that.

https://www.loc.gov/classroom-material​s/elections/right-to-vote/voting-right​s-for-native-americans/

More directly on topic, what would be the point of a non-voiting representative? They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?


They can still vote on committee stuff and make speeches on the floor. It's not everything, but it is something.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, treaties with wording like "as long as the grass is green and the sky is blue" are probably rendered null and void now.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SMB2811:

More directly on topic, what would be the point of a non-voiting representative? They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?

That's a good point. Maybe it's a matter of getting a foot in the door. It's better than nothing.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: [3.bp.blogspot.com image 601x905]


Cher is as much a Cherokee as Jane Fonda is a North Vietnamese.
 
trialpha
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daedalus27: It is about time that the US actually honored one of their treaties.


Why start now?

At some point people have got to realize that those treaties are worthless if one side is just going to ignore them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.

It's not really "asshat" really to question such an arrangement that was set as you pointed out when they couldn't vote may be giving a group too much representation.

Except that Indigenous organizations are separate governments that behave like protectorates of the United States.  So the non-voting representative really should be a 51st and 52nd Senator.


You say it like it makes sense. They are US citizens and you are arguing they deserve more representation than other people which isn't constitutional. I mean they can have it but it sounds like they then need to give up citizenship.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SMB2811: rickythepenguin: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time.

Yup.  we could (and did) fight in both World Wars, but vote?  NOPE.  there was a federal law in the early 20s on its face extended voting rights to Indians, but states were able to stymie that.  In Arizona, for example, it took a Arizona Supreme Court ruling from like, 1953 or some shiat, that finally permitted us to vote.  how farked up is that?

Indians have hte highest per capita enlistment rate by race, and yet we couldn't vote for decades.

/Navy Veteran
//hasn't missed an election since age 18

Native Americans weren't American citizens until 1924. However, it was up to the individual states to decide who was eligible to vote and most were not that forthcoming after that.

https://www.loc.gov/classroom-material​s/elections/right-to-vote/voting-right​s-for-native-americans/

More directly on topic, what would be the point of a non-voiting representative? They get to sit there and listen instead of having to sit and watch CSPAN and listen?


To learn how to work the system to become a voting member of Congress. Making contacts, discovering new allies and pressing those sympathetic to their plight to pass new legislation. It's what congress does. Kim Teehee? Who's not going to want to meet her. Ted Cruz probably.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshFlapps: Wait, nonvoting delegate?

Does that mean they have no opportunity to vote on matters in the house? If so fark you why wouldn't they have equal representation and votes for their society that represents them.


It's still more voice and would put them in a position of more voice than any other American including people currently living in PR.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: So, he can't vote. Can he author legislation?


Technically, anyone can.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dailygrinds: [images-cdn.9gag.com image 474x474]


Hey now! Don't yuck someone else's yum. 🤓
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: So, he can't vote. Can he author legislation?


I think you mean sponsor. Anyone can draft a bill. The insurance companies sure did when they helped write the ObamaCare so they could avoid paying out on the premiums they collect giving them record profits.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

SalmonberryPie: FTA:
In 2019, the year he was elected principal chief, Hoskin named Teehee, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, as the tribe's first delegate to the House. Her appointment came as tribal nations are asserting more political demands.
But, but, but:Spokespeople for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have said she supports tribal sovereignty, yet congressional leaders have not announced a decision on if or when to seat Teehee.

So, let me get this straight.  A couple years back this House seat option was rediscovered in the old treaties. It's been two years and the chosen delegate has not been given the position yet? What on earth is the hold-up?


The fact that the US has never, ever intended to make good on any treaty signed with Native tribes ever, under any circumstances?
 
goodncold
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It would be worth it just to have the delegate ask their fellow members how long the colonists are planning on sticking around and can they please clean up on their way out.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.

It's not really "asshat" really to question such an arrangement that was set as you pointed out when they couldn't vote may be giving a group too much representation.

Except that Indigenous organizations are separate governments that behave like protectorates of the United States.  So the non-voting representative really should be a 51st and 52nd Senator.

You say it like it makes sense. They are US citizens and you are arguing they deserve more representation than other people which isn't constitutional. I mean they can have it but it sounds like they then need to give up citizenship.


Of course it makes sense.  Reservations are government entities outside of the states they fall into based on maps.  Some were set aside by treaty, others were established by presidential executive orders on existing federal military land.  All Americans get representation in the House (although at the time of the treaties, the Cherokees were not American citizens and thus could not vote), but people on reservations do not get representation in the Senate, or at least the reservations do not receive representation in the Senate.  Each reservation should get two regular senators, at minimum (since some reservations are two or more nations/bands sharing the same land).
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SalmonberryPie: FTA:
In 2019, the year he was elected principal chief, Hoskin named Teehee, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation, as the tribe's first delegate to the House. Her appointment came as tribal nations are asserting more political demands.
But, but, but:Spokespeople for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have said she supports tribal sovereignty, yet congressional leaders have not announced a decision on if or when to seat Teehee.

So, let me get this straight.  A couple years back this House seat option was rediscovered in the old treaties. It's been two years and the chosen delegate has not been given the position yet? What on earth is the hold-up?


I imagine it's a bit of wrangling to decide on how the Cherokee Nation gets representation.   I have 3 members of the CN, fully registered with direct documented bloodlines as such, in my household and I live in California.  Their members are worldwide, all tethered back to the nation's seat in Talequah, OK.  So it's not like you could just call that physical location a district and then they get their named representative.  I imagine they could, but there's a lot of spillover of tribe members living just outside the physical boundaries, who make use of both tribal and US laws/representation.

I can see why it was named a nonvoting delegate at the time, but I think it should be a full on voting representative.  They should just carve out the new farking district and do it.
 
fat_free
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
fark the Cherokee Nation. They sided with the Confederacy during the Civil War AND kept Black slaves. Signing a deal with Jefferson Davis nullifies the sh*t out of the deal with Andrew Jackson.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Old Chief Woodenhead approves.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bthom37: Good.  I hope more tribes assert their rights under the treaties.


ha, those that were "lucky" enough *smirk* to get treaties.  the US got out of the treaty business with tribes in the 1870s or so.

Treaties, per the US constitution, once ratified by the Senate, have the full force of law as the constitution itself.  there's really no reason for the Congress to not give the Cherokee a seat.  Stunning it hasn't happened yet.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.

It's not really "asshat" really to question such an arrangement that was set as you pointed out when they couldn't vote may be giving a group too much representation.

Except that Indigenous organizations are separate governments that behave like protectorates of the United States.  So the non-voting representative really should be a 51st and 52nd Senator.

You say it like it makes sense. They are US citizens and you are arguing they deserve more representation than other people which isn't constitutional. I mean they can have it but it sounds like they then need to give up citizenship.

Of course it makes sense.  Reservations are government entities outside of the states they fall into based on maps.  Some were set aside by treaty, others were established by presidential executive orders on existing federal military land.  All Americans get representation in the House (although at the time of the treaties, the Cherokees were not American citizens and thus could not vote), but people on reservations do not get representation in the Senate, or at least the reservations do not receive representation in the Senate.  Each reservation should get two regular senators, at minimum (since some reservations are two or more nations/bands sharing the same land).


Yeah that's not how congressional districts work.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.

It's not really "asshat" really to question such an arrangement that was set as you pointed out when they couldn't vote may be giving a group too much representation.

Except that Indigenous organizations are separate governments that behave like protectorates of the United States.  So the non-voting representative really should be a 51st and 52nd Senator.

You say it like it makes sense. They are US citizens and you are arguing they deserve more representation than other people which isn't constitutional. I mean they can have it but it sounds like they then need to give up citizenship.

Of course it makes sense.  Reservations are government entities outside of the states they fall into based on maps.  Some were set aside by treaty, others were established by presidential executive orders on existing federal military land.  All Americans get representation in the House (although at the time of the treaties, the Cherokees were not American citizens and thus could not vote), but people on reservations do not get representation in the Senate, or at least the reservations do not receive representation in the Senate.  Each reservation should get two regular senators, at minimum (since some reservations are two or more nations/bands sharing the same land).

Yeah that's not how congressional districts work.


It's how it should work.  But this country has a fundamentally broken federal government, so there are a lot of "shoulds".
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: NM Volunteer: Intrepid00: Somacandra: Amerindians did not have citizenship or the vote as a whole at that time. Now they do, so I can see why some asshat would legally challenge it as double under equal representation issues.

It's not really "asshat" really to question such an arrangement that was set as you pointed out when they couldn't vote may be giving a group too much representation.

Except that Indigenous organizations are separate governments that behave like protectorates of the United States.  So the non-voting representative really should be a 51st and 52nd Senator.

You say it like it makes sense. They are US citizens and you are arguing they deserve more representation than other people which isn't constitutional. I mean they can have it but it sounds like they then need to give up citizenship.

Of course it makes sense.  Reservations are government entities outside of the states they fall into based on maps.  Some were set aside by treaty, others were established by presidential executive orders on existing federal military land.  All Americans get representation in the House (although at the time of the treaties, the Cherokees were not American citizens and thus could not vote), but people on reservations do not get representation in the Senate, or at least the reservations do not receive representation in the Senate.  Each reservation should get two regular senators, at minimum (since some reservations are two or more nations/bands sharing the same land).

Yeah that's not how congressional districts work.

It's how it should work.  But this country has a fundamentally broken federal government, so there are a lot of "shoulds".


No I mean they are in congressional districts now. You don't get to double up. It really sounds like they would have to chose one or the other and going full protectorate isn't something you want if Stellaris has taught me anything. It's what you do to toss the population you don't care about.
 
Displayed 50 of 81 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.