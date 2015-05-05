 Skip to content
(St. Augustine Record)   What did children ask Santa for 100 years ago? Fewer video games, more oranges, lead pencils, and goat accessories. Bonus: "I have been bad but please give me a cat"   (staugustine.com) divider line
39
39 Comments
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some adult on San Marco Avenue had better have received some kickdowns from those kids.
 
FrabjousDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have been a bad boy this year, but I hope you will forgive me, and bring me a blonde doll, named Marie, also a brunette, named Gertrude

Nope, not creepy at all.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I have been a bad boy this year, but I hope you will forgive me, and bring me a blonde doll, named Marie, also a brunette, named Gertrude

Nope, not creepy at all.


WITH HUMAN HAIR AND SKIN PLEASE SATAN
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?


Nah, just the souls of the damned.
 
wild9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gawd damnit Peter, why did you end your letter like that. Now I feel compelled to buy that stuff for you.

/Got a 19 month old boy, I get these odd feelings now about kids in need and who the hell is cutting onions?!?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I cut this out of a newspaper from the 1980's
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eh, not much has changed.

i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
My mother grew up dirt poor in Saskatchewan during WWII. She said the greatest Christmas present she ever received was a single mandarin orange.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I have been a bad boy this year, but I hope you will forgive me, and bring me a blonde doll, named Marie, also a brunette, named Gertrude

Nope, not creepy at all.


Why creepy? You think he should ask for a blond doll named Ken?
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I always want a cat.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?


That tech has been ubiquitous since time immemorial. Even the Planet of the Apes had it
/mama
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
All I want for Christmas is for all the kids I don't like to not get presents.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I still ask Santa to wait for me to come downstairs ....
relaxed ....
wearing his outfit.............
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: My mother grew up dirt poor in Saskatchewan during WWII. She said the greatest Christmas present she ever received was a single mandarin orange.


Mandarin oranges are great, I love Chinese food. I've always wanted to try Saskatchewan beef.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Polio vaccine?
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

El_Dan: I have been a bad boy this year, but I hope you will forgive me, and bring me a blonde doll, named Marie, also a brunette, named Gertrude

Nope, not creepy at all.


"I hope they are bad girls too"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Please send me a cat.  A delicious cat.
And GasX
--Morbo
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why did Peter need a walking cane?
 
180IQ
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?


Yes

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Go-cart, candy and nuts, huh?
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?


1921 would be well within the wax cylinder days.

//grew up next to Edison's labs.
 
wild9
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Why did Peter need a walking cane?


Kid probably got it maimed working in a textile factory. The hits keep coming with my boy Peter.

This is probably him.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


                             I remain your little girl
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

180IQ: FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?

Yes

[static01.nyt.com image 600x225]


Heh... apparently the audio recordings still exist, and have been uploaded to Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edison%​2​7s_Phonograph_Doll

"...many children (and some adults) reportedly found the dolls and recordings frightening."
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Aww, those were nice.  A couple of those houses where the address was published are still there.  And interesting how Go-cart must have mean stroller or baby carriage back then.  That was interesting about the little girl that lived in the lighthouse.  I hope they all got their Xmas wishes, even the naughty kid.  Things were about to get a lot tougher for everyone.

https://archive.org/details/Voices_of​_​Christmas_Past_1898_to_1922/13_OhLittl​eTownofBethlehem.flac
 
stuffy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 500x495]

                          I remain your little girl


Dear Santa
What I want for Christmas.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: 180IQ: FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?

Yes

[static01.nyt.com image 600x225]

Heh... apparently the audio recordings still exist, and have been uploaded to Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edison%2​7s_Phonograph_Doll

"...many children (and some adults) reportedly found the dolls and recordings frightening."


<listens>

On the plus side, we now know what an exorcism should sound like....
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: My mother grew up dirt poor in Saskatchewan during WWII. She said the greatest Christmas present she ever received was a single mandarin orange.


Ever? Pretty sick burn to insinuate that none of the crappy presents you ever got her, nor your very existence, can measure up to an orange.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have a cat, but she only wants me when I turn my head.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: Aww, those were nice.  A couple of those houses where the address was published are still there.  And interesting how Go-cart must have mean stroller or baby carriage back then.  That was interesting about the little girl that lived in the lighthouse.  I hope they all got their Xmas wishes, even the naughty kid.  Things were about to get a lot tougher for everyone.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: 180IQ: FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?

Yes

[static01.nyt.com image 600x225]

Heh... apparently the audio recordings still exist, and have been uploaded to Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edison%2​7s_Phonograph_Doll

"...many children (and some adults) reportedly found the dolls and recordings frightening."


Sweet Jesus. Can someone remix this one into a Metallica "Enter Sandman" video?


edison doll cylinder when i lay me down to sleep 1890 j*at­t­ema[nospam-﹫-backwards]poh­se­n­ohpo­ma­r­g*n­l
Youtube ryN2iIepa0s

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: 180IQ: FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?

Yes

[static01.nyt.com image 600x225]

Heh... apparently the audio recordings still exist, and have been uploaded to Wikipedia:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Edison%2​7s_Phonograph_Doll

"...many children (and some adults) reportedly found the dolls and recordings frightening."


Hahaha, one of the options for things that the creepy lifeless doll could belt out was "now I lay me down to sleep." Victorian terrorizing of children is best terrorizing of children.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrabjousDay: If this was from a hundred years ago, what was the technology for the talking dolls?  Did they have little phonographs inside?


I don't know that far back, but the pull string type from the 70s did.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wild9: Gawd damnit Peter, why did you end your letter like that. Now I feel compelled to buy that stuff for you.

/Got a 19 month old boy, I get these odd feelings now about kids in need and who the hell is cutting onions?!?


Doesn't worry, the feeling go away in about 11 years.

Maybe not go away, just become more murdery.
 
foxy_canuck
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't have any pictures of Christmas goats, but here's one of a chilly goat!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DerAppie
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Algebrat: WhippingBoi: My mother grew up dirt poor in Saskatchewan during WWII. She said the greatest Christmas present she ever received was a single mandarin orange.

Ever? Pretty sick burn to insinuate that none of the crappy presents you ever got her, nor your very existence, can measure up to an orange.


WhippingBoi's very existence can only compete if the birth was on christmass, or the child was gifted to grandma for christmass
 
wademh
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wildwesttoys.comView Full Size
 
