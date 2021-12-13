 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Global News (Canada))   Canada's late entry into the 2021 Dashcam Olympics might be good enough to challenge the Russians   (globalnews.ca) divider line
3
    More: Scary, drunk driver, British Columbia, Richmond, British Columbia, Vancouver, Burnaby, Metro Vancouver, New Westminster, trail of carnage  
•       •       •

535 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 8:50 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Phht.  Challenge accepted...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Of course, now ICBC is after him, and they're meaner than the KGB
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Short of locking someone up, the only way to keep them from driving, is to do this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

p51d007: Short of locking someone up, the only way to keep them from driving, is to do this.

[Fark user image 498x512]


Only if you then toss them in the nearest body of water
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.