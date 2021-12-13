 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Rhode Island bridge needs $35M in repairs, which is, like, 13.6 Connecticuts   (newportri.com) divider line
    Rhode Island, Bridges, Corrosion, Bridge, Cable, large supporting cables, Wire, Cable-stayed bridge  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rhode Islanders need to learn to pull themselves ashore with their SCUBA flipper straps.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
you could buy 4 ferries and cut down on accidents
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The bridge is like 500 years old. It would be better to replace it, but yeah good luck with that.

It's really kind a pretty piece of history, but it sure ain't fun getting stuck on during the summer.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
35 million, what are they replacing a couple 2x4s?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat, they're gonna bring back the cheapest tolls on Earth again, aren't they?

Used to cost a quarter each way to cross, until someone did the math and realized that was just enough to pay for the tolltakers salary.  Remarkably, that was embarrassing enough that they just got rid of the toll instead of increasing the rate.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: The bridge is like 500 years old. It would be better to replace it, but yeah good luck with that.

It's really kind a pretty piece of history, but it sure ain't fun getting stuck on during the summer.


It was built in the 1500s?
That DOES make it much more impressive I guess.


/built in 1927 or so.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has to be painted every year. Look at the Golden Gate Bridge: almost as old, but since it was built, they have a team that starts at one end and paints to the other end, then they start over. The article says the bridge is "painted" but that's not enough.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on who you are, 300M sounds a lot better than 35M.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just pour the infrastructure bill money into healthcare and then use it when the bridge collapses.

It's win-win.

/probably
//for someone
///not the dumbest thing you've seen on fark today
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's, like, a bridge to Nowheresville. Let them swim.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure Curt Schilling will be glad to lend the state of RI a hand.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jakedata: Depending on who you are, 300M sounds a lot better than 35M.


Wait, are you saying that there might be a certain percentage lost to graft in a Rhode Island project?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, no money for infrastructure. We need to cut taxes for the rich again.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of stupid to blame the corrosion on climate change. The northeast is plenty humid, especially in summer, and you're next to a farking salt-water ocean.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's kind of stupid to blame the corrosion on climate change. The northeast is plenty humid, especially in summer, and you're next to a farking salt-water ocean.


Perhaps

But things rust faster when warm.

/always oil your new cast iron *before* you heat it that first time
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Portsmouth is one of the few actual islands that make up Rhode Island.
This bridge is a Road to the Island.  I say we do a gofundme and give them $600 million to preserve the namesake.

/and don't re-name it Rhodey McIslandface
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of Hogsheads....
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just remember that 136 Connecticuts is about 621 Rhode Islands.

That makes it a lot easier for me to visualize in my head.  At first I thought it would be too expensive, but only 621 Rhode Islands?  I think we can afford that.

Glad I did the math and got it in terms everyone can understand.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
13.6 Connecticuts?

farm6.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
nitropissering
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's just the initial low ball estimate to sucker you in.  The real completed price is 60 trillion.
 
bthom37
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: I think Portsmouth is one of the few actual islands that make up Rhode Island.
This bridge is a Road to the Island.  I say we do a gofundme and give them $600 million to preserve the namesake.

/and don't re-name it Rhodey McIslandface


Sort of.  It's on Aquidneck Island, which actually has another bridge (that costs $10, one way, for non-residents).
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Residents of New Shoreham, RI not amused.

/keep your smart remarks to yourself
 
greggerm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just drove over the Mount Hope a week or so ago... the size and condition of the road made me consciously wonder just how old IS this thing? (And that's after what feels like endless deck repairs and other maintenance work over the years)

She's 90+ years old - rip and replace, but put out for something nice like another suspension bridge - not a characterless pre-cast concrete monstrosity (lookin' at you, Jamestown). Slap some good tolls on it to pay for it (and cut down on Rt 114 traffic in Bristol) and voila.

/drive slow your car.
 
