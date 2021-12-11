 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   Florida Man found guilty of torturing his wife's plastic surgeon with blowtorch, which is kind of a yelp review   (clickorlando.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty Florida
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody know why?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the storage container they tortured him for hours and burned the victim's hands with a blow torch to force him to reveal the security gate and door codes to his home, prosecutors said. But as they were trying to rob his home, they were scared away by the doorbell camera

This article is brought to you by Ring.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scared away by a doorbell cam????? farking savages.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These Nip/Tuck episodes are getting out of hand.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drug dealer surprised when the troubled people he gets addicted try to rob him to feed their habit.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Anybody know why?


They were trying to rob his home.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails, no mention of pliers.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds a lot more well thought out than a yelp review.
 
funzyr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: At the storage container they tortured him for hours and burned the victim's hands with a blow torch to force him to reveal the security gate and door codes to his home, prosecutors said. But as they were trying to rob his home, they were scared away by the doorbell camera

This article is brought to you by Ring.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldDude
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well there's certainly no way to defeat a doorbell cam...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because it's Florida, I assume the girlfriend/2nd cousin is an aspiring stripper and the plastic surgeon botched the boob job.
 
suid
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
> Serge Nkorina
> torture with blowtorch
> plastic surgeon

Wow, that's pretty much the plot for the next Carl Hiaasen novel.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"This case was a hard fought trial, and the jury deliberated for four hours," he said in a statement.

Let me guess, that is a personal best for this dumb shiat defense attorney.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Huh. Wonder what's in the guy's background that he thought this was a thing that he would get away with. Sounds like the kind of shiat you can get away with in some countries if you got connections, but that only works if the procecutors are already sidelined.
 
wage0048
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GoldDude: Well there's certainly no way to defeat a doorbell cam...

[Fark user image 636x360]


Sure, assuming the camera you can see is the one that's actually recording you.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: "This case was a hard fought trial, and the jury deliberated for four hours," he said in a statement.

Let me guess, that is a personal best for this dumb shiat defense attorney.


Yeah that was great.
Prosecutor: I knew we'd be outta here by lunch.
Defense:They took four whole hours?  YES!
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paging Dr. Soon to be livin' the rest of his short ass life in agonizing pain
 
T Baggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Because it's Florida, I assume the girlfriend/2nd cousin is an aspiring stripper and the plastic surgeon botched the boob job.


Or perhaps he just realized how much plastic surgeons charge, and figured the surgeon was a good person to rob.
 
