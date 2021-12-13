 Skip to content
(Motorious)   National Corvette Museum: 2014 Sinkhole, 2021 Fire Tornado   (motorious.com) divider line
    Bowling Green, Kentucky, Chevrolet Corvette, National Corvette Museum  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God really hates corvettes.

Why I drive a righteous corvair
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take one of the now, obviously, worthless C8s. I'll even come get it for you.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the tornado improved the looks on one of them.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F3 takes C8.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is punishment for something, I'm sure of it.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The video at the bottom with the idiot driving around rubber necking and video taping with their phone while driving without a seatbelt on is about peak Kentucky.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God's mad at boomers too..

GOOD.
 
fortheloveof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: The video at the bottom with the idiot driving around rubber necking and video taping with their phone while driving without a seatbelt on is about peak Kentucky.


And they are taking vertical video instead of horizontal.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: The video at the bottom with the idiot driving around rubber necking and video taping with their phone while driving without a seatbelt on is about peak Kentucky.


The idiot driving around rubber necking and video taping the aftermath with their phone while driving without a seatbelt on is peak American.

The idiot driving around rubber necking and video taping the tornado with their phone while driving without a seatbelt on was peak Kentucky.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, the Jaguar museum in Coventry was left untouched.

https://www.jaguarheritage.com/homepa​g​e/museum-displays/

God loves Jags.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Meanwhile, the Jaguar museum in Coventry was left untouched.

https://www.jaguarheritage.com/homepag​e/museum-displays/

God loves Jags.


My Dad would agree with you...he owns a 1969 E-Type convertible.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Meanwhile, the Jaguar museum in Coventry was left untouched.

https://www.jaguarheritage.com/homepag​e/museum-displays/

God loves Jags.


God also loves Jeeps.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"O Lord God, listen favorably to our prayers, and with your right hand bless this Jeep....
Send your Holy Angels so that all who ride in it may be delivered and guarded from every danger...
And as you granted faith and grace by your deacon Phillip, to the man from Ethiopia who was sitting in his chariot and reading Holy Scripture, show the way of salvation to your servants, so that helped by your grace and always intent on doing good works, they may, after all the trials of their pilgrimage and life on earth, attain to everlasting joys through Christ our Lord.  Amen."

/Obscure?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Finally the Bowling Green massacre.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

grokca: Finally the Bowling Green massacre.


Lulz.

This thread brings back memories from my road trip from Nashville to Kentucky so I could visit the Maker's Mark distillery.  I remember gassing up close to the Corvette Museum...and I wish I had enough time to stop by.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: grokca: Finally the Bowling Green massacre.

Lulz.

This thread brings back memories from my road trip from Nashville to Kentucky so I could visit the Maker's Mark distillery.  I remember gassing up close to the Corvette Museum...and I wish I had enough time to stop by.


When I took my odyssey through the south way back when, I didn't mean to stop there; I hadn't even thought of it until I saw the signs. After everything that place has gone through I'm glad I went.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
God is a Ford man.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Coworker, some years ago:

He was/is a serious Vette freak.
His wifes sister passed away, and they aere going to the funeral.

The vette museum was sort of on the way, but would have had to make a detour.

He asked me if I thought it was OK if they made that detour on the way.
"No, you idiot! You have ONE job....deliver your wife to her dead sisters funeral. Nothing else."
"Maybe on the way home, but NOT on the way there."

Not long after that was the fire.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
/not fire...sinkhole
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
One of the places I had on the list to visit over the summer but I never got down that far.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: One of the places I had on the list to visit over the summer but I never got down that far.


Username checks out.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

grokca: Finally the Bowling Green massacre.


...again.  :P
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: grokca: Finally the Bowling Green massacre.

Lulz.

This thread brings back memories from my road trip from Nashville to Kentucky so I could visit the Maker's Mark distillery.  I remember gassing up close to the Corvette Museum...and I wish I had enough time to stop by.


I went to a CaveCon many years ago.  IIRC, it was *just after* the sinkhole happened, so no corvette museum for me...
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Meanwhile, the Jaguar museum in Coventry was left untouched.

https://www.jaguarheritage.com/homepag​e/museum-displays/

God loves designed Jags, but didn't have to maintain them.


The E-Type is just perfection in design.
Corvette C2 is a fat cousin.
The Mustang is a barnyard version.
Datsun 240Z is a near perfect miniature copy.
 
