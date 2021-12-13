 Skip to content
(AP News)   "When Katie Posten walked outside Saturday morning to her car parked in her driveway, she saw something that looked like a note or receipt stuck to the windshield." Then things got weird   (apnews.com) divider line
Todorojo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No one Posten in this thread?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, that is pretty crazy. Like finding a letter in a bottle in the desert
 
almejita
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A whole lot better than finding your neighbors dog or grandma splattered across you windshield.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Todorojo: No one Posten in this thread?


No Posten-Note joke in the headline?
 
Tenatra
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Seeing the date, I realized that was likely from a home hit by a tornado. How else is it going to be there?" Posten said in a phone interview Sunday morning. "It's not a receipt. It's well-kept photo."

Sorry lady, that's a modern reprint - it shows Kodak Professional Paper on the back. Time period photo it would have likely just said Velox on the paper

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I can understand the 130 mile journey much more easily than I can understand how it is still in such good condition.
 
The.anti-Larry [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
After Topeka was hit by an F5 tornado in 1966, my uncle found a Topeka phone book in one of his fields north of Edgerton, Missouri, 70 miles northeast of Topeka.  The phone book was missing its front cover but was otherwise intact.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Photo from house lands 130 miles away after being hit by hurricane. Doesn't seem that outlandish to me.

Also some cool stuff from article

1. "It's not a receipt. It's well-kept photo." (No phrasing?)
2. A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
3. The fact that the photo traveled almost 130 miles is "unusual but not that unusual," said John Snow, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma.
(Aliens? Also Jon Snow?)
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sweet googly moogly!
 
smokewon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That is the second good use for Facebook I've now learned of.

/Always a silver lining?
//Please pardon the pun.
///
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: 3. The fact that the photo traveled almost 130 miles is "unusual but not that unusual," said John Snow, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma.
(Aliens? Also Jon Snow?)


Seriously. How would he know?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Photo from house lands 130 miles away after being hit by hurricane. Doesn't seem that outlandish to me.

Also some cool stuff from article

1. "It's not a receipt. It's well-kept photo." (No phrasing?)
2. A few hours later, Posten would discover that the photo had made quite a journey - almost 130 miles (209 kilometers) on the back of monstrous winds.
3. The fact that the photo traveled almost 130 miles is "unusual but not that unusual," said John Snow, a meteorology professor at the University of Oklahoma.
(Aliens? Also Jon Snow?)


Jon Snow used to post here in climate threads. Not sure same Jon Snow.  He was very knowledgeable  unlike the rest of you chucklefarks.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
