Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"If they could see me nooowwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww​wwwwwww"
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm king of the *splash*!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
content.api.newsView Full Size
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This seems like a fairly solid way to murder someone in the dark of night.
I imagine the ship has lots of cameras and lookouts, but there are always blind spots.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was in the Navy and my wife gets motion sick really easily, so cruise ships are right out.
 
Maturin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erik_Emune
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it me, or does this happen with some regularity?
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Before Covid this happened at least once every cruse season.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: Is it me, or does this happen with some regularity?


A lot fewer people fall overboard on land than at sea.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Erik_Emune: Is it me, or does this happen with some regularity?


I just assume 99% of overboards are either suicide or homicide.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Erik_Emune: Is it me, or does this happen with some regularity?

I just assume 99% of overboards are either suicide or homicide.

Drunkeness

FTFY
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who booked the Natalie Wood tour?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The rails on the crush ship I sailed on were at least 3 1/2 ft tall, maybe 4ft. Even leaning over the railing it would be really hard for someone to just fall over. Even if the deck was slippery and your foot slipped you would fall down, not over. You would have no momentum going that way. I can only see 2 ways someone could actually take the plunge. Either your being stupid and are drunk and showing off and climbing on the railings, or murder.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Optimus Primate: This seems like a fairly solid way to murder someone in the dark of night.
I imagine the ship has lots of cameras and lookouts, but there are always blind spots.


In a Fark rarity every claim in this post is true.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
According to the company's website, the Carnival Miracle can hold more than 2,100 passengers and over 900 crew members.

Was that necessary?
 
hammettman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woman falls from Carnival cruise ship

Strangely missing from that headline is the fact that she is still missing and presumed dead.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some dude from my hometown committed suicide by jumping off a cruise ship.  Lousy way to die.  I hope he at least got his money's worth at the buffet and didn't fill up on bread.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: According to the company's website, the Carnival Miracle can hold more than 2,100 passengers and over 900 crew members.

Was that necessary?


It's an ad.

"Space available now!"
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hammettman: Woman falls from Carnival cruise ship

Strangely missing from that headline is the fact that she is still missing and presumed dead.


So... did someone see her fall? Or  can they just not find her and assume she fell?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/wanted for questioning
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JohnBigBootay: hammettman: Woman falls from Carnival cruise ship

Strangely missing from that headline is the fact that she is still missing and presumed dead.

So... did someone see her fall? Or  can they just not find her and assume she fell?


This is a good point. She could be holed up in a cabana boy's cabin.
 
mikey15
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Full Speed Ahead
Youtube lmyFmByzdmw
 
