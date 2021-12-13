 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7Amarillo)   Man found dead in road accidentally shot himself, say Amarillo police. Investigators initially wondered what he was doing with a gun in the middle of the road, but ultimately decided it was a case of 'Amarillo, Texas'   (abc7amarillo.com) divider line
20
    More: Strange, Man, Stanley Marsh 3, Amarillo police, road, Transport  
•       •       •

384 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 6:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Is this the same part of Texas where that 2-year-old accidently shot and killed his mother in the middle of Walmart?

I believe if you're going to have a gun and carry it around irresponsibly, then you deserve whatever fate has in store for you.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apparently a better shot than Pauly.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because Texas. (Tag needed!)
 
Mr.Insightful
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Presumably he was hunting raccoon, like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Amarillo by Mourning

George Strait - Amarillo By Morning (Official Music Video)
Youtube wtVeDaZxAXo
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you're gonna off yourself, at least have the dignity to do it where the buzzards and coyotes will get first dibs.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Crossin' the highway late last night
He shoulda looked left and he shoulda looked right
He didn't see the station wagon car
He done got squashed, and there you are
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Is this the same part of Texas where that 2-year-old accidently shot and killed his mother in the middle of Walmart? I believe if you're going to have a gun and carry it around irresponsibly, then you deserve whatever fate has in store for you.


If I ever got into guns and wanted to be taught in target practice I want the instructor to be a toddler. Their aim is impeccably amazing. Headshots every time not even trying with no experience. Just incredible /s
 
Monocultured
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Amarillo by Mourning

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wtVeDaZx​AXo]


There's worse 8 hour drives in Texas. Not many, but they exist.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Is this the same part of Texas where that 2-year-old accidently shot and killed his mother in the middle of Walmart?


Is there a part of Texas where that doesn't happen?
 
Valter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This might actually be the most accurate police report of all time.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good guy with a gun stopped a bad guy with a gun.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diabolic: Is this the same part of Texas where that 2-year-old accidently shot and killed his mother in the middle of Walmart?

I believe if you're going to have a gun and carry it around irresponsibly, then you deserve whatever fate has in store for you.


she shoulda got that damn Elmo doll for him.
 
Birnone
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 At least he got to fondle his gun one last time before he died.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Though police initially thought the incident was a homicide, they now say witnesses, video and other evidence show that Royal shot himself by accident."

On the plus side, he's no longer living in Amarillo...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Royal had been shot in the upper body.

That certainly narrows it down.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Diabolic: Is this the same part of Texas where that 2-year-old accidently shot and killed his mother in the middle of Walmart?

Is there a part of Texas where that doesn't happen?


Austin's cool.
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He had that Amarillo Brillo?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Hyjamon: Amarillo by Mourning

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wtVeDaZx​AXo]

There's worse 8 hour drives in Texas. Not many, but they exist.


The best part is if you keep going you'll be in New Mexico. In April I expect you'll be able to buy weed at the border. Amarillo is 6 hours from Fort Worth.  Tucumcari is about 7 and a half. Yeah Antelope.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dumbass.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.