(CTV News)   ♪ And on the sixth day of Christmas, little Rover puked on me ♪   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
Floor Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If that grosses you out, you must not have any children! Deal with it, you gotta love them!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is something new to me. What's an advent calendar? More so one for dogs? Which the dogs can eat?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dog advent calendar.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Assumed this was another article about Range Rover quality issues.

Potentially poor pups...
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'd rather eat the dog food than my mother-in-law's Christmas meatloaf.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: This is something new to me. What's an advent calendar? More so one for dogs? Which the dogs can eat?


Never mind. Some google cleared it up.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: jaivirtualcard: This is something new to me. What's an advent calendar? More so one for dogs? Which the dogs can eat?

Never mind. Some google cleared it up.


What did you Google, "How to tell if your parents sucked?"

/ok, that might have been a wee bit offside
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
rirca.esView Full Size
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: jaivirtualcard: jaivirtualcard: This is something new to me. What's an advent calendar? More so one for dogs? Which the dogs can eat?

Never mind. Some google cleared it up.

What did you Google, "How to tell if your parents sucked?"

/ok, that might have been a wee bit offside


I guess if you're not religious it's an easy thing to overlook.

My family isn't, but my parents' families were.

We've only kept it around because 24 days of small chocolates is a great thing. Also, we're fat.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Russ1642: jaivirtualcard: jaivirtualcard: This is something new to me. What's an advent calendar? More so one for dogs? Which the dogs can eat?

Never mind. Some google cleared it up.

What did you Google, "How to tell if your parents sucked?"

/ok, that might have been a wee bit offside

I guess if you're not religious it's an easy thing to overlook.

My family isn't, but my parents' families were.

We've only kept it around because 24 days of small chocolates is a great thing. Also, we're fat.


Most advent calendars are as religious as I am. Seriously, the majority of Christmas traditions are devoid of any religious meaning these days.
 
