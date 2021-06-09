 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC Action News)   Tampa Bay has the nation's highest inflation rate. What did they expect after signing Tom Brady?   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious, Tampa, Florida, Tampa Bay, Tampa Bay Area, Pinellas County, Florida, Tampa Bay Rays, St. Petersburg, Florida, Price, United States metropolitan area  
•       •       •

368 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foxborough had a high deflation rate in Brady's time up there.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Areas experiencing explosive growth also experience localized inflation greater than the national average. Well, goddamn! Thanks, Ric Romero! You're a lifesaver!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did....did Tampa just call themselves "paradise"?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
little known fact: 'Tampa Bay' is actually the Spanish feminine for 'Tom Brady'.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could always break up some of the cartels and monopolies operating in the US. It behooves us as capitalists, right?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Why isn't DeSantis doing anything about this?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wanted to go to this place in Tampa, if it was still what it's like in the 90s: http://castleybor.com/

But unfortunately the common trend of most long standing Goth clubs is that they go with the trend of  playing mostly or solely Industrial/EBM and calling it a Goth night, making my head hurt both with the crappy lyrics and the high speed rhythmic pounding. Can barely find anywhere, if anywhere in the US that could buck that trend.

Just hope the housing prices calm down, otherwise the dark kids have to move elsewhere after leaving their parents' house.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Why isn't DeSantis doing anything about this?


Uh, he's busy MURDERING his constituents.  He's busy.

/Can't someone else do it?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We'll have to print more $2 bills so that their stripper industry can adapt to the rate of inflation.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
On the plus side, we should be getting a flood of new stories where Florida Man tries to beat inflation with a string of ill-thought out crimes, capers, frauds, get-rich-quick-schemes and other meth-fueled hijinks.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Why isn't DeSantis doing anything about this?


He is:

He just appointed a healthcare lawyer, and a realtor who's connected to that Hindu BAPS sect that uses slave labor to build their temples, to the appraisal board in Florida:

https://www.flgov.com/2021/06/09/gove​r​nor-ron-desantis-appoints-two-to-the-f​lorida-real-estate-appraisal-board/
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Price of Paradise: Tampa Bay inflation

I don't know.  Sure, Longboat Key is pretty nice, but I wouldn't call Bradenton "paradise" unless your version of paradise is filled with shirtless rednecks.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I wanted to go to this place in Tampa, if it was still what it's like in the 90s: http://castleybor.com/

But unfortunately the common trend of most long standing Goth clubs is that they go with the trend of  playing mostly or solely Industrial/EBM and calling it a Goth night, making my head hurt both with the crappy lyrics and the high speed rhythmic pounding. Can barely find anywhere, if anywhere in the US that could buck that trend.

Just hope the housing prices calm down, otherwise the dark kids have to move elsewhere after leaving their parents' house.


I loved the Castle 20 years ago.  Glad to see it is still around.

Unlike Neo in Chicago which unfortunately closed.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I experienced one of the weirdest things ever when I visited Tampa this past summer. I'm a comic nerd, and like visiting other comic shops in other cities when I get a chance. There was this shop in Tampa, well I walked in and it was dimly lit. It was flithy, just trash everywhere, furniture and clothes on top of the long boxes. Smoke everywhere. Some old dude watching a black and white tv that I didn't think existed anymore. His family laying in sleeping bags on the floor. Apparently the dude lost everything, all his money, his house, everything and now lives in his comic shop. I still get the willies just thinking about it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Did....did Tampa just call themselves "paradise"?


Fark user imageView Full Size


I dunno. But if I died in a Clearwater Beach drowning accident, I'd probably die very happy.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Why isn't DeSantis doing anything about this?


Oh he's doing something about it alright, the more people he kills off lowers the demand for consumer products.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: Walker: Did....did Tampa just call themselves "paradise"?

[Fark user image image 850x468]

I dunno. But if I died in a Clearwater Beach drowning accident, I'd probably die very happy.


No, yes, yes, yes, hell yes, meh, yes, yes.
 
hej
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like Biden can forget about winning Florida in 2024.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Visited Tampa just once about 10 years ago.

My takeaways:

Ybor city is far more interesting than any other neighborhood in or around Tampa.

Bern's Steakhouse is probably the most unique restaurant experience I've ever had anywhere. The steaks were delicious (though a bit overpriced) but it's the whole tour and wine cellar and all that makes the place.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.