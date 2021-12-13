 Skip to content
(Miami New Times) Weeners I "had planned to stand nude on the beach for an hour while batting small rocks toward the horizon" and all I got was this lousy police report. NSFW dude in the nude   (miaminewtimes.com) divider line
    More: Weeners, Miami, Remainder, artist Xxavier Edward Carter, White people, Miami Beach police officers, clean-cut, subsequent police report, Thursday afternoon  
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are less public ways of getting your rocks off.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well I'll be damned.

Someone I don't mind actually seeing nude.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

xanadian: Well I'll be damned.

Someone I don't mind actually seeing nude.


Yea I'm sure we all figured it would be some horrible 60 year old slob, but actually dude's rocking it.  We can't see from the article, but if he had a magnum dong I think they'd just have to let him continue.  Carry on sir.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't take you seriously if you don't know how to hold a bat properly.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If I was built like that I'd do everything in the nude
have you ever smoked weed IN THE NUDE?
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

noitsnot: xanadian: Well I'll be damned.

Someone I don't mind actually seeing nude.

Yea I'm sure we all figured it would be some horrible 60 year old slob, but actually dude's rocking it.  We can't see from the article, but if he had a magnum dong I think they'd just have to let him continue.  Carry on sir.


Nope.

Can't be exposing that to the white women now.  That's not allowed.  How is officer Mike Rowchoad going to ever be able to undress in front of his wife again?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
According to the report, he and the curator hosting the exhibit failed to obtain a performance permit.

I was tempted to request a permit from Miami for this Fark post.
 
TrevorSmith
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTA: "If I was a clean-cut-looking white dude or white woman, this wouldn't have happened," Carter insists. "They were treating me like I was a pedophile or was going to kidnap a kid, and like I was actively doing harm to children. Like, c'mon - you can obviously see this was a performance. But they weren't having any of it."


BULLshiat. If you're a nude dude where nudity isn't commonly allowed, you're lucky you don't get put on the registry. Race has a lot of effects, but it clearly wasn't the root cause of the problem here.
 
