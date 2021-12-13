 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   An invasion of Taiwan would be long and hard, defense ministry says, involving lots of Chinese sea men   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Republic of China, South China Sea, Taiwan, People's Republic of China, Taiwan's Defence Ministry, East China Sea, problems China, Chen Shui-bian  
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look its our weekly thread where we wonder whether Chinese nationalism and the prospect of looting TSMC are sufficiently compelling to make it worthwhile for the CCP to indefinitely shut down all shipping through the Taiwan Strait for an amphibious invasion/pacification campaign.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought Russia was invading Ukraine this week! We can't have two of these scary superpowers invading their tiny vulnerable neighbors at the same time; the Illuminati are gonna be pissed.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gee, if Intel would get off their arses and finish the fab!
 
KB202
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
China needs to get Afghanistan in order before it goes after Taiwan.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
India would probably LOVE China to be distracted from its northern region.
 
FlippityFlap
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Oh look its our weekly thread where we wonder whether Chinese nationalism and the prospect of looting TSMC are sufficiently compelling to make it worthwhile for the CCP to indefinitely shut down all shipping through the Taiwan Strait for an amphibious invasion/pacification campaign.


With what?
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

KB202: China needs to get Afghanistan in order before it goes after Taiwan.


Well, they don't have NK yet.

/Low hanging fruit and all
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: India would probably LOVE China to be distracted from its northern region.


Oh hell yeah. China invades Taiwan, India invades China, Pakistan invades India, Afghanistan invades Pakistan, and nobody wants to invade Afghanistan just like the empty spot in one of those sliding puzzle toys.

market.cubicdissection.comView Full Size
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: Oh look its our weekly thread where we wonder whether Chinese nationalism and the prospect of looting TSMC are sufficiently compelling to make it worthwhile for the CCP to indefinitely shut down all shipping through the Taiwan Strait for an amphibious invasion/pacification campaign.


China have its own foundries. I don't think they really need TSMC. Pirated reticles especially.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"There's no way China would do to Taiwan what they just did to Hong Kong."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And this is why China doesn't really plan to take Taiwan via military conflict. Even if they were supremely confident in eventual victory, Taiwan would make them earn it and the losses would be a massive domestic embarrassment for the party.

If/When it happens it will be with the stroke of a pen and the powerful on both sides will make out just fine.
 
p51d007
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I always thought China would handle Taiwan like they did Hong Kong.  With all the money "generated"
out of Taiwan, they would just "come in to provide protection", then over the course of 20 years or so,
slowly take it over.  By the time it happened, most people wouldn't see the CCP as a threat, and would
turn into sheeple and go along with it.  Once that happens, THEN they would clamp down, like they
did in Hong Kong.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: "There's no way China would do to Taiwan what they just did to Hong Kong."


The difference is that Hong Kong was handed over to China by the British as per agreement.  The people in Hong Kong knew it was coming and the world accepted it as a legal transfer.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
All they have to do is put a nuke on a truck.  Drive it to some strategic area, not full up on desired resources, but also not completely desolate.  Then broadcast from the site and say "China now owns Taiwan.  Any argument with this statement will trigger our guy to blow the nuke.  Any questions?"

Ain't nobody gonna go WW3 just to keep Taiwan free.  Ask Biden.  Is Biden willing to go WW3 for Taiwan?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Imagine if China invades Taiwan at the same time Russia invades Ukraine.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Intrepid00: India would probably LOVE China to be distracted from its northern region.

Oh hell yeah. China invades Taiwan, India invades China, Pakistan invades India, Afghanistan invades Pakistan, and nobody wants to invade Afghanistan just like the empty spot in one of those sliding puzzle toys.

[market.cubicdissection.com image 800x800]


Not invasion but China would be distracted from  protecting their claim they dispute with India or to keep slowly asserting more (China loves the long creep so you keep moving the line in the sand). The area is so hot even though neither side carries  weapons they still had a brawl where several soldiers died between them.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: I thought Russia was invading Ukraine this week! We can't have two of these scary superpowers invading their tiny vulnerable neighbors at the same time; the Illuminati are gonna be pissed.


"Tiny"?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: moothemagiccow: I thought Russia was invading Ukraine this week! We can't have two of these scary superpowers invading their tiny vulnerable neighbors at the same time; the Illuminati are gonna be pissed.

"Tiny"?
[Fark user image image 425x497]


Russia will never fully invade. They don't have the resources for a full conventional war since Putin men are busy milking the country dry.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: All they have to do is put a nuke on a truck.  Drive it to some strategic area, not full up on desired resources, but also not completely desolate.  Then broadcast from the site and say "China now owns Taiwan.  Any argument with this statement will trigger our guy to blow the nuke.  Any questions?"

Ain't nobody gonna go WW3 just to keep Taiwan free.  Ask Biden.  Is Biden willing to go WW3 for Taiwan?


Nuclear terrorism and blackmail is generally frowned upon, Furthermore, it requires placing a nuclear weapon in Taiwan, if the plan doesn't work, guess what "country" is now a nuclear power....
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Will they bring up general Wang? Are they prepared for it to be hard on the troops?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Long and hard. Just like their '[women'.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: AmbassadorBooze: All they have to do is put a nuke on a truck.  Drive it to some strategic area, not full up on desired resources, but also not completely desolate.  Then broadcast from the site and say "China now owns Taiwan.  Any argument with this statement will trigger our guy to blow the nuke.  Any questions?"

Ain't nobody gonna go WW3 just to keep Taiwan free.  Ask Biden.  Is Biden willing to go WW3 for Taiwan?

Nuclear terrorism and blackmail is generally frowned upon, Furthermore, it requires placing a nuclear weapon in Taiwan, if the plan doesn't work, guess what "country" is now a nuclear power....


Genocide and slavery are generally frowned upon, but china....  So that argument is not useful.

What is taiwan gonna do with a nuke, assuming they get the ability to hijack it before the signal to blow it can be sent?  The US has nukes, and they won't use them on china.  Taiwan isn't gonna nuke china and incur the wrath of china.  But china is free to nuke taiwan.  Aint nobody gonna go WW3 if taiwan gets all glow in the dark.  The UN might send some stern letters, and maybe South Korea might boycott the olymics.
 
adamatari
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
China could invade Taiwan but since nobody know whether the US would react or how they have to play this game of threats. If the US stepped in it would be a great power war and at that point all bets are off.

Really, we don't know what would happen. I can't see into Biden or Xi's mind to see what they really think. Outside of very high circles we don't know how much of a commitment each have to their respective positions.

I think the CCP is really too stupid to get Taiwan peacefully. Look at how they are ruining Honk Kong. They don't know how to keep a golden goose, they only know how to cook one up. They will never peacefully unify, any more than North and South Korea (the Kim dynasty would have to fall as a prerequisite for unification and they appear likely to continue for possibly many more generations).
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: UltimaCS: "There's no way China would do to Taiwan what they just did to Hong Kong."

The difference is that Hong Kong was handed over to China by the British as per agreement.  The people in Hong Kong knew it was coming and the world accepted it as a legal transfer.


China only honored the "banish Britain" part of the agreement. It turns out that they believe they own Taiwan in much the same way. We'll see the same people tell us it's totally a normal transfer of power when they roll tanks through universities again.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: And this is why China doesn't really plan to take Taiwan via military conflict. Even if they were supremely confident in eventual victory, Taiwan would make them earn it and the losses would be a massive domestic embarrassment for the party.

If/When it happens it will be with the stroke of a pen and the powerful on both sides will make out just fine.


Not just the losses in equipment and manpower.  Taiwan would be wrecked completely, and the Chinese coastal areas would sustain a lot of damage too.  Goodbye cargo ports in China.  Goodbye electronics factories in Taiwan.  It wouldn't be worth it for China.
 
