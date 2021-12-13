 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Vladimir Putin claims he drove a taxi after the fall of the Soviet Union to make ends meet. To be fair, his previous job at a tea shop didn't pay much, what with all of his customers dying   (aljazeera.com) divider line
34
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A taxi driver/ hitman is not really considered a "cab driver" in most places.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I was poor.  We had no food, no stove, so I invent soup called Borscht with scraps from garden.  Was terrible and cold, but it filled our bellies. But before I do that, I had to invent beets, so I flex left pectoral muscle, and beets came.  Then I raise eyebrow at milk, invent sour cream.  Neighbours thank me, bring me cow, so I wink at cow, and cow make more cows.  Soon village have many cows, many beets, much sour cream, borscht become national dish."
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A "cab driver" in the same way that Al Capone was a "boxing promoter" or Vito Corleone was an "olive oil importer."
 
Slaxl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone offered rides for cash to make ends meet after the collapse. But he's still probably lying.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only a semi had plowed into your cab the world would've been a better place.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That asshole wants to revive the Soviet Union so bad.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it count as a taxi if all the fares are corpses? I thought that was a hearse. Maybe something got messed up in translation. A bit weird for the KGB to have one of their officers do the grunt work though. You'd think they would pawn that off on a prole.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes and he also sold black market Levis jeans out of the trunk of his taxi.  Sure.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just because you are inconspicuously moving your mark to the kill zone doesn't make you a cab driver.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Yes and he also sold black market Levis jeans out of the trunk of his taxi.  Sure.


THAT I could believe.

Putin is a Capitalist at heart.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of his passengers ended up taking a one-way ride?
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Biden used to drive a big rig. Suck it pooty.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: A "cab driver" in the same way that Al Capone was a "boxing promoter" or Vito Corleone was an "olive oil importer."


I was kinda wondering the same, whether KBG agents would often have "show jobs", to mask their real occupation.

https://www.rbth.com/politics_and_soc​i​ety/2017/08/08/everything-you-ever-wan​ted-to-know-about-putins-work-in-east-​germany_818928

Hmm, he worked in East-Germany until its collapse in 1989, and apparently earned enough to buy a car, which was a big deal.

This article kinda makes the story sound true, since they're not related. He was kicked out of East-Germany in 1989, and we know his only possession, was apparently a car. So from 1989 onwards, till the Soviet Unions collapse, he probably didn't earn much in the KGB, but, he had a car.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I found a picture of him from then.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That asshole wants to revive the Soviet Union so bad.


"I was not, as you know, a party member by necessity. I liked Communist and socialist ideas very much and I like them still." -Putin

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Theeng: If only a semi had plowed into your cab the world would've been a better place.


But the memes, man!  Think of the memes!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I filter Beluga river water through the fabric of my Adidas tracksuit to make krokodil. Time so bad. I could only manage 4 hours of squatting heel touch ground while peeling potatoes. The polonium was sub grade. The deep base music was amplified by a clock radio. Taisnya had a fur hat accident.
/so much sympathy Vlad /s
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's one former taxi driver who is taking his entire country for a ride.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Uh-huh.

The kind of people who believe shiat like this don't need to hear it and the rest of us are sick of it--he's saying it for himself.

"I came from nothing, and I made all of this!  Remember me!

...Remember me?"

He's old and he feels youth is gone and death is approaching....and he knows that more people will celebrate his death than mourn it.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A defense trial lawyer swears that waitresses and cabbies make the best jurors.

So here's Putin, with his law degree, training.  Who knows if he also sold stuff out of his portable convenience store?  Or just used the intelligence gathering capabilities of a former KGB Volga with a такси sign on top.

I personally prefer watching "My Cousin Vinny" and Marisa Tomei explain about cars, tires, and toppling the FBI car "expert."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Putin was too tiny to be a bouncer, like Justin Trudau and Pope Francis were. So he drove a Shriner Clown Car for a while.
 
Cheops
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That asshole wants to revive the Soviet Union so bad.


I get the sense that he might settle for the title of Tsar.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What does a yellow light mean?
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: What does a yellow light mean?


Slow down.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bondith: Clash City Farker: What does a yellow light mean?

Slow down.


What...  does... a...  yel-low... light... mean?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

valenumr: Well, Biden used to drive a big rig. Suck it pooty.


i will guess a friend had him sit in the seat once and the rest is history, i mean made up.
i backed up a 40' truss truck for a friend and would neve way i drove a big rig.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So if you ever wondered what would happen if you gave a cabbie all the powers of a dictator, well now you know. Hope you're happy.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If there's one thing every rich asshole I've ever met has in common, it's how unbelievably eager they all are to lean back on huge pile of their money to tell the well-worn tale of "you wouldn't believe how poor I used to be."
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My bull shiat -o - meter is pegged at lying bastard.

Putin has/had a set of very marketable skills with the right people.  A lot of dictators or mob bosses would have payed top Ruble to have him on staff.
 
sotua
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: Yes and he also sold black market Levis jeans out of the trunk of his taxi.  Sure.


Knockoff Adidas track suits, you mean.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WTP 2: valenumr: Well, Biden used to drive a big rig. Suck it pooty.

i will guess a friend had him sit in the seat once and the rest is history, i mean made up.
i backed up a 40' truss truck for a friend and would neve way i drove a big rig.


I flew a plane once. I didn't take off or land, but while cruising I adjusted a couple of dials that the actual pilot told me to, from time to time.
 
