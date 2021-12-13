 Skip to content
(WPXI.com)   DUI in tractor trailer: ✓ Stripped naked after the crash: ✓. Loaded handgun in the cab of the truck, but no carry permit: ✓ Gave an officer who went to interview him the wrong name and date of birth: ✓ Welcome to Fark, Sir   (wpxi.com) divider line
    Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Orelbis Cruz Iglesias, Semi-trailer truck, Pennsylvania, Truck, Interstate 70  
19 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His brother, Julio, is devastated.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was that wrong?  Should I not have done that?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We need more truck drivers...

We need MORE of these people.

Oh yeah... Headlines forever.

Drew's perpetual money machine!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Confused? You will be after this next hit of METH.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maga
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Googled his name and the word "truck" and got this pic:
transportationnation.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Googled his name and the word "truck" and got this pic:
[transportationnation.com image 636x358]


I'm shocked.


That it's not a SWIFT driver, anyway.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There is something about the fumes or the vibrations that makes truck drivers seem to want to drive naked or in women's lingerie.

Prolly the meth, though
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jerry Reed is disappoint son

/now off to listen to Amos Moses
//damn ear worm, stuck in my head for days
///3
 
Theeng
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Okay, the stripping naked I sorta understand if he was drunk.  I always seem to lose clothes when I get drunk.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Theeng: Okay, the stripping naked I sorta understand if he was drunk.  I always seem to lose clothes when I get drunk.


It's also a weird thing you could do because of a head injury.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Screaming at the tops of his lungs MIRA MI POLLA!
 
abbarach
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Walker: Googled his name and the word "truck" and got this pic:
[transportationnation.com image 636x358]

I'm shocked.


That it's not a SWIFT driver, anyway.


A SWIFT driver wouldn't have stripped down after the crash, as they hadn't gotten to that point in their training, yet.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Theeng: Okay, the stripping naked I sorta understand if he was drunk.  I always seem to lose clothes when I get drunk.

It's also a weird thing you could do because of a head injury.


Or... CRYSTAL METH
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe he can sign on with Swift.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall Off
Youtube KA7Ahk6Jpqs
 
X-Geek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fugue state?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: There is something about the fumes or the vibrations that makes truck drivers seem to want to drive naked or in women's lingerie.


Truck Drivin' Song
Youtube WdQHRxH82PM
 
nosearchimi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What about driving with no license?
 
