 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Bacon. Shortage   (nbcnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Scary, Pork, Livestock, coalition of California restaurants, Meat, California market, Veal, much of the year, Agriculture  
•       •       •

676 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 13 Dec 2021 at 5:31 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to keep animals in inhumane conditions in order to keep prices low, then it's time to raise your prices and take a good look at yourself. A farmer who doesn't give a shiat for his animals is not a good farmer.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But we *NEED* bacon to prevent the spread of COVID!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those farmers must be a bunch of lazy commies or something if they want to stop farming.  Real American farmers would gladly change their working methods to rake in even more cash.
 
Theeng
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh look, a business is screaming that the sky will fall if a new regulation is implemented.

How unusual.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: If you have to keep animals in inhumane conditions in order to keep prices low, then it's time to raise your prices and take a good look at yourself. A farmer who doesn't give a shiat for his animals is not a good farmer.


^^^this.

"Put simply, the law requires that breeding pigs, egg-laying chickens and veal calves be given enough space to stand and turn around. For pigs, that means they no longer can be kept in narrow "gestation crates" and must have 24 square feet of usable space.

Producers of eggs and veal appear able to meet the new law, but hog farmers argued the changes would be too expensive and couldn't be carried out until the state-approved final regulations for the new standards."

jfc/ffs
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
An increase of 8% and we treat the animals better?

Hey, I'll pay an extra 12% and you guys can go hog wild.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: If you have to keep animals in inhumane conditions in order to keep prices low, then it's time to raise your prices and take a good look at yourself. A farmer who doesn't give a shiat for his animals is not a good farmer.


The issue is that they have to keep animals in humane conditions according to precise bureaucratic rules which haven't even been finalized yet.

I swear about 90% of propositions are poorly written or have unintended negative/stupid effects.  The more moronic the proposition, the more likely it seems to pass.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And sausage , don't forget the sausage ..
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: An increase of 8% and we treat the animals better?

Hey, I'll pay an extra 12% and you guys can go hog wild.


Hell, I'd pay twice as much, and just eat bacon less frequently like I farking should be doing anyway.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Joke's on California! Bacon come from the Midwest states like Kansas.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bacon Prices are already through the roof, I remember last year they were culling hogs because there weren't enough processors working. Beef is worse, they culled herds since the drought affected grazing lands, and feed prices were high. Combined with 'a lack of butchers', its going to be a long winter if these prices hold. Bacon is $8-9 for the cheap stuff and hamburger is $6 lb for 80/20. Hohoho and all that
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
For pigs, that means they no longer can be kept in narrow "gestation crates" and must have 24 square feet of usable space.

Cozy 4'x6' collaborative studio available for a uni student on the go! All-in-one cleaning, restroom, and clothes washer provided at 5 AM via cold hose. $1,800/month, deposit equal to first & last month's rent. Parking spot available for an extra $50/month.
 
rohar
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: An increase of 8% and we treat the animals better?

Hey, I'll pay an extra 12% and you guys can go hog wild.


I'm from Montana.  Pork isn't really our thing, so I'm not quite sure what "hog wild" is.  "Sheep wild" sure.  That's why we have boots with pockets on the inside.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't like bacon.  It's too salty.
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Joke's on California! Bacon come from the Midwest states like Kansas.


Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota mostly
 
DiprHorsey [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's not the farmers, it's the pig forming factories doing the most harm
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Less or fewer bacon?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bacon bonanza for the rest of us.

It also sounds like the typical "hey guys! You need to make sure you follow these regulations. Or else  We'll uh, come up with them right before you need to implement them.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Joke's on California! Bacon come from the Midwest states like Kansas.


That's been addressed and other states will need to comply with the rules to do business in California.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's California, where we already implemented a $15/hr minimum wage, have special environmental laws that increase the cost of automobiles above every state in the lower 48, and where we elected a governor who promised to increase our taxes (Brown's last term). You think we're not going to willingly pay more for bacon to have more humane pig farming?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Egg prices went up in CA when they mandated chickens had to have room to be chickens.

So far nothing has changed except a carton of eggs is 4 bucks instead of 3. Big woop.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Joke's on California! Bacon come from the Midwest states like Kansas.


Yeah, but if the Kansas farmer wants to sell bacon in California, he has to follow said regulations.  You know, the ones that haven't been written yet.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Happy (or at least not miserable) animals make for tastier results.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The issue is that they have to keep animals in humane conditions according to precise bureaucratic rules which haven't even been finalized yet.


100% sure the legion of lawyers at the large corporations and lobbying arms for the agriculture industry have a pretty solid idea of what they need to do, and could easily have been preparing for years. They just choose to not make the necessary changes and blame California. If the rules only affect California, then that ought to mean pork prices drop in the other 49 states if the demand were sure to drop in the largest state.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Jesus McSordid: If you have to keep animals in inhumane conditions in order to keep prices low, then it's time to raise your prices and take a good look at yourself. A farmer who doesn't give a shiat for his animals is not a good farmer.

The issue is that they have to keep animals in humane conditions according to precise bureaucratic rules which haven't even been finalized yet.

I swear about 90% of propositions are poorly written or have unintended negative/stupid effects.  The more moronic the proposition, the more likely it seems to pass.


24 square feet of usable space per pig seems pretty straightforward to me. Chicken and lamb farmers didn't have a problem with the requirements.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bacon was $11/lb from the butcher at Stater Bros a few weeks back.  Crazy expensive, but it helps with cutting out bacon
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Jesus McSordid: If you have to keep animals in inhumane conditions in order to keep prices low, then it's time to raise your prices and take a good look at yourself. A farmer who doesn't give a shiat for his animals is not a good farmer.

The issue is that they have to keep animals in humane conditions according to precise bureaucratic rules which haven't even been finalized yet.

I swear about 90% of propositions are poorly written or have unintended negative/stupid effects.  The more moronic the proposition, the more likely it seems to pass.


Not saying the bureaucracy isn't a problem, but it's my firmly held belief that a farmer who sees nothing wrong with sow stalls has no soul, and no concern for the animals under his control. There is a market for free range pork. It may not be as large as the mass market, but farmers don't have to buy into that shiat, and neither do we as consumers, unless we're too poor to make a choice.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Have a sneaking suspicion that, whatever Gov Newsome tries, Pres Biden will implement later at the national level.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.