(Al Jazeera)   Bread lines grow in Turkey as inflation soars. See, that's why you cook the dressing outside of the bird, people   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks Obama
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"aLL tHiS iNfLaTiOn Is BiDeN's FaUlT!"
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
quoteschannel.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Communists!!1
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Σύντομα θα γίνεις σαν εμάς, γείτονα!
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: [quoteschannel.com image 850x446]


It's a savory bread pudding anyway, so it is better to be made on the stovetop or as a tray in the oven. Just boil the neck and giblets with some salt, herbs, and spices for an hour or two, remove then reduce to make the broth. Easier and you can scale it for how many you are serving.
 
goodncold
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Wars usually start because of food shortages.

Let's see how this one works out.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is bad news...for Erdogan.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll defer to Alton Brown on many things....

But it isn't stuffing if it isn't in the bird. Normally I'm captain food safe. I'll warn my guests, but i'll roll the dice myself, and if i miss deal with the shiats or something manageable, because even if its 2 out of 3 (which it isn't) its worth it. You cook the bird to temp for those eating it, and hand out waivers for the good stuffing.

If salmonella takes you down, you were on your way out anyway, and missed some good farking stuffing.
 
Xai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Funny how trump-esque leaders all lead to suffering for the people, yet they still want to vote people like that into power?

The right are all secretly masochists.
 
anuran
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: buckeyebrain: [quoteschannel.com image 850x446]

It's a savory bread pudding anyway, so it is better to be made on the stovetop or as a tray in the oven. Just boil the neck and giblets with some salt, herbs, and spices for an hour or two, remove then reduce to make the broth. Easier and you can scale it for how many you are serving.


Or get a reasonable sized bird, not a monstrosity you will be getting sick if for weeks afterwards. I stuff roasted chickens, ducks, geese, and 10-12 pound turkeys with no problem.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Megadeth - Breadline - Official Music Video - HD
Youtube IRXdBPNlSqY
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Xai: Funny how trump-esque leaders all lead to suffering for the people, yet they still want to vote people like that into power?

The right are all secretly masochists.


........secretly?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd stand in line for ekmek. And kabob. I was there in the late 70s. Lira was 70 to 1 when i got there. About 200 to 1 when i left, but I could get 350 on a good day. 2 dollar cartons of pall mall golds could go for 20 dollars. 8 dollar Johnny walker red about 35. I supplemented my base pay with my and the wife's ration cards. Did pretty good with gas at 30 cents a gallon. I was able to scrape up extra coupons. You could get 3 or 4 dollars a gallon. They had gas lines everywhere except on base. Yeah for the black market.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Inflation is good.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gozar_the_destroyer: buckeyebrain: [quoteschannel.com image 850x446]

It's a savory bread pudding anyway, so it is better to be made on the stovetop or as a tray in the oven. Just boil the neck and giblets with some salt, herbs, and spices for an hour or two, remove then reduce to make the broth. Easier and you can scale it for how many you are serving.


Smarted because this guy gets it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.