 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Time)   Here are the 2021 Time Magazine Heroes of the Year. But more importantly, what are they looking at?   (time.com) divider line
32
    More: Followup, Vaccine, Immune system, Vaccination, Influenza, Katalin Kariko, Barney Graham, Kizzmekia Corbett, Drew Weissman  
•       •       •

1323 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 13 Dec 2021 at 4:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A previous winner:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that isn't a call for a gif with spinning eyeballs I don't know what is.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the only time of year that we pretend Time magazine is even remotely relevant.
 
jamspoon [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are they looking at?

Elon's hair
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: [Fark user image image 374x640]


Wait what we're we talking about?
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude , You have to look away from the camera or you won't be cooooooooooooL.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're greatly infuriated by this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: What are they looking at?

Elon's hair
[Fark user image image 470x579]


He's gone 100% fashy, hasn't he?

/Jesus that cut looks terrible on him, like a baby with a toupee.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: They're greatly infuriated by this:

[Fark user image 850x566]


Me too. Thanks Trump.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jamspoon: What are they looking at?

Elon's hair
[Fark user image 470x579]


I did Nazi that haircut coming.


ca-times.brightspotcdn.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture in question for those that didn't read the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strapp3r: [Fark user image 374x640] [View Full Size image _x_]


El Scorcho - Weezer (lyrics in video)
Youtube qMhlORsBk2k
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A lot better than Musk.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We thought Americans where farking dumb before? But, Damn we couldn't fathom the numbers of this much Derpitude.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: A previous winner:

[Fark user image 850x1132]


They're not even "winners." Time, this farking year, added three new "categories" that just sound like "runners-up" - "Athlete of the Year", "Entertainer of the Year", and "Heroes of the Year", so we now know that the scientists who farking pioneered the mRNA technology that's saving millions & protecting billions are considered by Time to be just as important and influential as Simone Biles and Olivia Rodrigo.

And all of those folks are apparently less important and influential as Elon Musk.

I farking hate this timeline.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: TommyDeuce: A previous winner:

[Fark user image 850x1132]

They're not even "winners." Time, this farking year, added three new "categories" that just sound like "runners-up" - "Athlete of the Year", "Entertainer of the Year", and "Heroes of the Year", so we now know that the scientists who farking pioneered the mRNA technology that's saving millions & protecting billions are considered by Time to be just as important and influential as Simone Biles and Olivia Rodrigo.

And all of those folks are apparently less important and influential as Elon Musk.

I farking hate this timeline.


No one is in love with the idea, but random celebs can be just as influential on the social side as the actual, and that side of things very much exists.  The entire Facist bullshiat wave atm is nearly a purely socially influenced thing, and you can't claim that hasn't had an effect on the world.  A shiat-covered, destructive effect, but sure as hell an effect
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FormlessOne: TommyDeuce: A previous winner:

[Fark user image 850x1132]

They're not even "winners." Time, this farking year, added three new "categories" that just sound like "runners-up" - "Athlete of the Year", "Entertainer of the Year", and "Heroes of the Year", so we now know that the scientists who farking pioneered the mRNA technology that's saving millions & protecting billions are considered by Time to be just as important and influential as Simone Biles and Olivia Rodrigo.

And all of those folks are apparently less important and influential as Elon Musk.

I farking hate this timeline.

No one is in love with the idea, but random celebs can be just as influential on the social side as the actual, and that side of things very much exists.  The entire Facist bullshiat wave atm is nearly a purely socially influenced thing, and you can't claim that hasn't had an effect on the world.  A shiat-covered, destructive effect, but sure as hell an effect


So you're basically saying Time Magazine has a shiatty moral compass.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this idea of making a "Heroes of the Year" category. Maybe one day the masses will realize that the Person of the Year isn't necessarily a hero.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My big fat kitty cat.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 480x600]

We thought Americans where farking dumb before? But, Damn we couldn't fathom the numbers of this much Derpitude.


Why're the women looking in one direction and the guys looking in another direction.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nerdvengers, ASSEMBLE!!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: invictus2: [Fark user image 480x600]

We thought Americans where farking dumb before? But, Damn we couldn't fathom the numbers of this much Derpitude.

Why're the women looking in one direction and the guys looking in another direction.


It's a time-tested photographer's trick:
TWO sets of keys jingling....
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All the assholes on the internet saying they know more about vaccines than scientists?
 
Denjiro
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: A previous winner:

[Fark user image 850x1132]


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: invictus2: [Fark user image 480x600]

We thought Americans where farking dumb before? But, Damn we couldn't fathom the numbers of this much Derpitude.

Why're the women looking in one direction and the guys looking in another direction.


Two ranged deperpitude. Politics Induced Paronia and Religious Induced Paronia. Though in this Day and age they can intersect a lot. They are some that do not cross the streams.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I like this idea of making a "Heroes of the Year" category. Maybe one day the masses will realize that the Person of the Year isn't necessarily a hero.


This is unlikely at there are like 8 threads today chock full of very simple minded people who obstinately insert the word "greatest" in the phrase "Person of the Year" and then fight it like a puppy trying to murder a pair of socks.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

whidbey: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: FormlessOne: TommyDeuce: A previous winner:

[Fark user image 850x1132]

They're not even "winners." Time, this farking year, added three new "categories" that just sound like "runners-up" - "Athlete of the Year", "Entertainer of the Year", and "Heroes of the Year", so we now know that the scientists who farking pioneered the mRNA technology that's saving millions & protecting billions are considered by Time to be just as important and influential as Simone Biles and Olivia Rodrigo.

And all of those folks are apparently less important and influential as Elon Musk.

I farking hate this timeline.

No one is in love with the idea, but random celebs can be just as influential on the social side as the actual, and that side of things very much exists.  The entire Facist bullshiat wave atm is nearly a purely socially influenced thing, and you can't claim that hasn't had an effect on the world.  A shiat-covered, destructive effect, but sure as hell an effect

So you're basically saying Time Magazine has a shiatty moral compass.


They do, but sometimes the effect of, "Who's this asshole?" people is a little stronger than might seem apparent at first
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Looking up at an eclipse?
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.