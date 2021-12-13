 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   "Britain Reports World's First Confirmed Death From Heavily Mutated Omicron" - Unicron, Galvatron ready to up their game   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
28
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Boris Johnson is announcing this, I automatically doubt its validity.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Johnson said the death proves that the Omicron variant is no less lethal than its predecessors.

Silly, everybody knows you need two anecdotes before you can call it proof!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Johnson said the death proves that the Omicron variant is no less lethal than its predecessors.

He's basing this on a single death?

How about letting the medical experts weigh in on this.

/Vaccinated thrice.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Well this was going to happen. It would be interesting to hear details about this case. For example, was the person that died 81 or 18 years old?

Sure glad I've had all of my shots.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday
 
jim32rr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boris Johnson said the death proves that the Omicron variant is no less lethal than its predecessors.

He's basing this on a single death?

How about letting the medical experts weigh in on this.

/Vaccinated thrice.


Maybe they were vaccinated and had no comorbidities. Maybe they merely lacked ivermectin.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If Boris Johnson is announcing this, I automatically doubt its validity.


If Boris Johnson is announcing this, I automatically doubt the existence of viruses
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday


I look forward to seeing this as completely ignored as it was near the end of the last mandate.  (Stores: "We aren't the police".  Police: "We're not going to bother enforcing it anyways".  Customers: "But MEH FREEDOMS")

Already Masking up regardless, just not holding my hopes up that other people will do likewise.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Really though, what's the back up nomenclature system after we've exhausted the Greek alphabet post Omega? Back to Alpha but call it Alphonso or move on to Cyrillic?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday


They must be so proud.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe now that a man has died people will start taking this whole coronavirus thing seriously.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boris Johnson said the death proves that the Omicron variant is no less lethal than its predecessors.

He's basing this on a single death?

How about letting the medical experts weigh in on this.

/Vaccinated thrice.

Maybe they were vaccinated and had no comorbidities. Maybe they merely lacked ivermectin.


Maybe they had too many STDs.
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boris Johnson said the death proves that the Omicron variant is no less lethal than its predecessors.

He's basing this on a single death?

How about letting the medical experts weigh in on this.

/Vaccinated thrice.


100% of people who have been killed by Omicron have died.

It's a worrying statistic.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

berylman: Really though, what's the back up nomenclature system after we've exhausted the Greek alphabet post Omega? Back to Alpha but call it Alphonso or move on to Cyrillic?


Everyone knows it ends with Omega man!
 
Stibium
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

berylman: Really though, what's the back up nomenclature system after we've exhausted the Greek alphabet post Omega? Back to Alpha but call it Alphonso or move on to Cyrillic?


Stellar constellations.

/andromeda strain
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boris Johnson said the death proves that the Omicron variant is no less lethal than its predecessors.

He's basing this on a single death?

How about letting the medical experts weigh in on this.

/Vaccinated thrice.

100% of people who have been killed by Omicron have died.

It's a worrying statistic.


Fact: Every one of them was eventually going to die anyway.

Ergo and such as: vaccines, masks, and other infection control measures are completely useless.

Study it out
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: johnny_vegas: California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday

They must be so proud.


I doubt it, but it's interesting you think so.

Location: Tampa, Florida

Ah, I see.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday


Oregon only barely left the mask mandate. I think we took off about 6 weeks in June and July and then Delta overfilled our hospitals and we went right back to it. My town has been really good about it, but I just worked an event in Salem this weekend, and it was an unmasked redneck family extravaganza.

I started playing bingo:

Blocking the flow of traffic with two giant strollers - check
Idiot - check
No mask - check
Gobs of camo - check
Obese - check

Bingo! I've just been exposed to covid again!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Boris should go ahead and die of the new variant and prove it to us.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday


That should help quiet the people in Oregon complaining about our continued mask mandate.

Well... Omicron will help quiet them faster.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: johnny_vegas: California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday

Oregon only barely left the mask mandate. I think we took off about 6 weeks in June and July and then Delta overfilled our hospitals and we went right back to it. My town has been really good about it, but I just worked an event in Salem this weekend, and it was an unmasked redneck family extravaganza.

I started playing bingo:

Blocking the flow of traffic with two giant strollers - check
Idiot - check
No mask - check
Gobs of camo - check
Obese - check

Bingo! I've just been exposed to covid again!


I never stopped wearing mine.  Best pollen season ever!  The masks stopped 100% and I never had any trouble breathing.  Now that it's cold, a good mask keeps your face warm and helps humidify the air as you breath, just like winter as a kid in Illinois.  Also, haven't had a cold in two years.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Unicron's playing rhythm guitar.

"The Hero!!" (Live) - The Cybertronic Spree
Youtube U4lL1hPw9lE
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the number of Omicron infections "is doubling every two to three days,"...In London, the variant already accounts for 40 percent of coronavirus cases,

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

berylman: Really though, what's the back up nomenclature system after we've exhausted the Greek alphabet post Omega? Back to Alpha but call it Alphonso or move on to Cyrillic?


I have a few suggestions...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Granted, one of those might not be real...
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: StoPPeRmobile: johnny_vegas: California going back to full mask mandate starting Wednesday

They must be so proud.

I doubt it, but it's interesting you think so.

Location: Tampa, Florida

Ah, I see.


Yeah, it's a sad old story.
Poor, worthless trailer trash lives in a shiathole, hates and envies those who live in nice places.
Tough titty, loser.
 
