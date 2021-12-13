 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Smoking Gun)   Farking in the bar bathroom is questionable judgement, unless you break the sink right off the wall, then it's criminal mischief   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
22
    More: Repeat, Crime, Kathryn Trammel, Legal terms, restaurant bathroom, Restaurant, criminal mischief, Bathroom, arrest affidavit  
•       •       •

454 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 2:05 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to self when designing bar bathrooms use extra support on the lavatory sink pedestals

/ yes I am an engineer, how can you tell?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
An Irish Pub in a strip mall? CONGRATULATIONS! You got every single Hepatitis there is. A, B, C and possibly D!
 
Option D
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: An Irish Pub in a strip mall? CONGRATULATIONS! You got every single Hepatitis there is. A, B, C and possibly D!


Finally, some respect!
 
mjbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think this is kind of wrong in that there was no intent there.  They didn't intend to break the sink which is the mischief part, right?
 
Salmon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Let me know when it's a Burger King bathroom.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sex in an Irish-themed restaurant in a strip mall? You know she's going to honestly consider any other suggestion you make. And I'm fine with that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It was a bedside table in a cheap motel room and all they did was ban me and the GF.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oops She did it again. Whar Irish yoga, whar
 
noitsnot
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Faith and bangorrah.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not thread jacking, just curious  ..... where did the cookie jar thread go?
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jim32rr: Not thread jacking, just curious  ..... where did the cookie jar thread go?


The tits jar?  I think I saw that over on Reddit this morning.  I thought it was ugly and stupid but otherwise meh.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
She did it again, and so soon?
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think the fark mods don't read fark.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: An Irish Pub in a strip mall? CONGRATULATIONS! You got every single Hepatitis there is. A, B, C and possibly D!


Looking at photos of the place and at their website, the only thing "Irish" about it is that it's literally in the name.  I doubt you find much in the way of Irish or British style pubs that actually look and feel like their European (former European lol brexit) counterparts anywhere in the US outside of New England, New York, and Chicago
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mjbok: I think this is kind of wrong in that there was no intent there.  They didn't intend to break the sink which is the mischief part, right?


They were asked to leave, drank more then went back to farking before (while) vandalizing the bathroom. She earned the charges.
There comes a point in your life when this behavior is just so very sad.
 
splelps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People really need to be more considerate of others; you didn't NEED to have sex right then and there, just wait until you get someplace private ya jerks
 
jim32rr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Interceptor1: I'm starting to think the fark mods don't read fark.


Read? How
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
At least it was only a sink that she broke off. I've had them try to break off something more intimate.
 
toetag
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Curious why her partner isn't facing similar charges.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Interceptor1: I'm starting to think the fark mods don't read fark.


Nobody does.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Sink, woman, get off during sex."?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.