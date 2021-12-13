 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   The collision may have been due to gross drunkenness at sea aka being a sailor   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Blood alcohol content, Ethanol, Johan Nilsson, Scania, southern Swedish coastal town of Ystad, European Union, blood alcohol level, Crime  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 9:56 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much rum were the sailors allocated during the age of sail?
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What do you do with a drunken sailor?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

Help us, Holy Saint Joe
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Under Swedish law, having a blood alcohol level of 0.02% or more is a criminal offence

They didn't stand a chance.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 850x460]
Help us, Holy Saint Joe


I swear that point looks like ANG ting
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

genner: What do you do with a drunken sailor?


Apparently, you toss him in a Swedish prison for 6 years.
 
Fano
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Under Swedish law, having a blood alcohol level of 0.02% or more is a criminal offence

They didn't stand a chance.


2. |: Are you young and handsome, sir? :|
Are you young and handsome, sir?
Said the fair young maiden.
I'm old and rough and ready and tough,
Says Barnacle Bill the Sailor,
I never can get drunk enough,
Says Barnacle Bill the Sailor,
I drinks my whiskey when I can
Drinks it from an old tin pan,
For whiskey is the life of man,
Says Barnacle Bill the Sailor.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Webster's Dictionary defines gross drunkenness as waking up in the morning after a night of heavy drinking next to an ugly fat chick.
 
Seasons I'v Withered [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Supply and demade makesit hole
Ilike druc
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jgok: genner: What do you do with a drunken sailor?

Apparently, you toss him in a Swedish prison for 6 years.


But it doesn't scan

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
a UK cargo ship collided with a Danish boat in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast

unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Webster's Dictionary defines gross drunkenness as waking up in the morning after a night of heavy drinking next to an ugly fat chick.


Why did you leave out the part about all the vomit, shiat, piss and blood?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Were the drunks on watch, or driving the ship?

If they tested the entire crew, like it sounds, that likely includes a bunch of people who were off-duty. Nobody on a freighter works 24/7.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Webster's Dictionary defines gross drunkenness as waking up in the morning after a night of heavy drinking next to an ugly fat chick.


I thought that was marriage.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.