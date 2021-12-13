 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Drive)   "Negative, Ghostrider. The patio is full"   (thedrive.com) divider line
18
    More: Weird, Orange County, California, A-4 Skyhawk, Israeli Air Force, Santa Ana, California, A-4, Serial number, According to Jim, A-4AR Fightinghawk  
•       •       •

1178 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 1:50 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Far be it from me to criticize how someone spends their money, but if that guy needs someone to install the flight control surfaces on his A-4, I am available at $1500 per hour plus expenses.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
How long before someone has far too many shots, jumps in and it crashes on people below?

I'd give myself 24-48 hours.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mansion? It looks like an oversized closet to me.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think I could have bought a hanger for way less than the purchase price, and then renovated it to my taste. Of course I might be blowing out my ass on this I haven't looked up what a hanger cost
 
JerkStore
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I just want to give subby appropriate credit for a LOL headline.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Mansion? It looks like an oversized closet to me.


It probably looks/feels like a mini-museum inside, and that's probably by design. FTA: "The owner, who, according to the general contractor, is not an aviator, wanted the A-4 as a major conversation piece, especially to wow folks during fundraisers he likes to throw. "It's an event space and someone just happens to live there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Mansion"
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: fragMasterFlash: Mansion? It looks like an oversized closet to me.

It probably looks/feels like a mini-museum inside, and that's probably by design. FTA: "The owner, who, according to the general contractor, is not an aviator, wanted the A-4 as a major conversation piece, especially to wow folks during fundraisers he likes to throw. "It's an event space and someone just happens to live there.


That poor SOB's penis must be an innie.

Like, negative-sized.

I mean, come on now.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That place is definitely pulling off the "looks like a pile of shipping containers" vibe.
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A while back we were at a Christmas party at a rich guy's house/facility.  The kind of place that's sterile looking and there's furniture, but it's more like the furniture in the lobby of a modern church or a funeral home.  And all of the rooms are big white boxes that were really out of any kind of human scale.   We were kind of meandering around and a buddy of mine mentioned "I'd feel weird walking around this place in my pajamas."
 
noitsnot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Party at Tom Cruise's place
 
horslips
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jeez, one photo is enough.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The place just screams "I'm self-confident and secure with who I am as a person."

If this is what I walk up on when visiting, how do I ever take you seriously. "Conversation Piece"? What's the conversation - why do you have a Vietnam-era warplane strung up at home? I know you're an insufferable overmoneyed 50-something douchebag with horrifically pedestrian middlebrow taste before I ever see your face. Yawn.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In this post 9/11 world i would never even consider displaying an air craft like that at my home , I would be too afraid of  passers by freaking and calling the cops thinking a plane had crashed.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd like to have a steam locomotive in my house, if I ever got a house.
 
Salmon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Easy Reader: A while back we were at a Christmas party at a rich guy's house/facility.  The kind of place that's sterile looking and there's furniture, but it's more like the furniture in the lobby of a modern church or a funeral home.  And all of the rooms are big white boxes that were really out of any kind of human scale.   We were kind of meandering around and a buddy of mine mentioned "I'd feel weird walking around this place in my pajamas."


did he have a boner?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was more intrigued by the mansion with the replica Airwolf on the roof

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Easy Reader: A while back we were at a Christmas party at a rich guy's house/facility.  The kind of place that's sterile looking and there's furniture, but it's more like the furniture in the lobby of a modern church or a funeral home.  And all of the rooms are big white boxes that were really out of any kind of human scale.   We were kind of meandering around and a buddy of mine mentioned "I'd feel weird walking around this place in my pajamas."


Do you have any idea the size of a HDTV you have to buy to fill wall space in those huge houses and not have it look comically small? When I walk into Costco and see a 95" HDTV, it looks large. But then when I see houses with an average 65" HDTV, it looks weirdly small and out of place on huge walls in oversized rooms.

You have to go with a projector, or spend into six figures to get a 150" HDTV that can only get into the building through double doors or you have to have the TV already in the house while they build the walls around it.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.