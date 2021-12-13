 Skip to content
 
(Some face-eating Guy) Video Baby, I'm gonna rock your wo...ooo dinner   (rfi.fr)
14
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That may have been the world's unluckiest impala.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now I see where that crazy "way to a man's heart is through his stomach" crap comes from.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice catch.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Female leopard: You told me this video wouldn't end up on the internet!!!
 
Mouser
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When the actors in the porn shoot decide to go improv.
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Catitus interruptus for sure, and yet that impala still got f*cked.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I heard that leopard purring, and they are not supposed to do that. Maybe there's an exception for mating...
 
Monocultured
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is American men and free pancakes 50 miles away
 
p89tech
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
George Costanza approves.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How often does dinner just jump at your face like that?
 
lurkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

maddan: Catitus interruptus for sure, and yet that impala still got f*cked.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TommyDeuce: That may have been the world's unluckiest impala.


Which is the unluckiest Impala, really?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/The red one is the unluckiest.
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Impala: I'll run towards the lights, it'll be safer and...WTF? How did I get up this tree?
 
