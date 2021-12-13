 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   TIME magazine names its Person of the Year, and it's some part time Twitter crypto troll and former SNL host. Buried lede: Time knowingly passed on the four people who invented the mRNA Covid vaccine   (cnn.com) divider line
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. I was Time's person of the year back in 2006.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk says you're a pedo, subby.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Vaccines are so boring."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They pick news makers. And that isn't a complement
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Creeping assholism will be our undoing.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SpaceX? The company that's gonna go bankrupt in 2022?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't TIME bought out by a hedge fund that sucked its assets dry and is now using the magazine as an advertising platform that solely exists because of its name and former reputation?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Men of Musk!  Assemble to defend Elon!
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These 4?
api.time.comView Full Size
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time's "Person of the Year" has never been a suggestion that the person is worthy of any honor, just that the person had a significant impact on the state of human affairs. Hitler, Stalin, Krushchev, Nixon have all been designated as such.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not an award so much as a title, and it's far more legitimate than Obama getting the Nobel Peace Prize.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not bad for an African American.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time Magazine hasn't been relevant since the 80's.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Time Magazine hasn't been relevant since the 80's.


Not since they stopped advertising music catalogs overnight.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well. In this modern world, nobody has Time anyway.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's OK, Trump will just fake another cover.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Wasn't TIME bought out by a hedge fund that sucked its assets dry and is now using the magazine as an advertising platform that solely exists because of its name and former reputation?


To be fair that's the American dream ...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Outshined_One: Wasn't TIME bought out by a hedge fund that sucked its assets dry and is now using the magazine as an advertising platform that solely exists because of its name and former reputation?


That's Newsweek
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chevello: Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?


Even by that standard it's a strange choice. Elon Musk went into space which was a big deal for Elon Musk and not really anyone else. Meanwhile the names of the people who developed the COVID vaccines weren't spread much but their work had a massive impact.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: Time's "Person of the Year" has never been a suggestion that the person is worthy of any honor, just that the person had a significant impact on the state of human affairs. Hitler, Stalin, Krushchev, Nixon have all been designated as such.


Yeah but this has been a joke ever since they gave it to Giuliani in 2001 when it CLEARLY should've gone to Bin Laden.

And what the fark has Musk done this year, in particular, to warrant this choice?
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if the real person of the year was...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Chevello: Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?

Even by that standard it's a strange choice. Elon Musk went into space which was a big deal for Elon Musk and not really anyone else. Meanwhile the names of the people who developed the COVID vaccines weren't spread much but their work had a massive impact.


Elon has not flown into space
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about Cassandra Peterson? She's contributed more to my life than some emerald mine heir.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Big deal. I was Time's person of the year back in 2006.


I almost put that on my resume back then when I was applying for jobs but chickened out at the last minute.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Men of Musk!  Assemble to defend Elon!


No, no, needs more excitement:
"Musk Rats - Assemble!"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time magazine's Person of the Year and the Miss Universe contest arrived at almost the exact same time in the race to which is more irrelevant.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a vaccine, if they had never been born then four others would have made the vaccine. And I don't think they invented vaccines. Musk may be an asshole but there is no denying that without him as an individual we would not be where we are with EVs and space travel.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Chevello: Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?

Even by that standard it's a strange choice. Elon Musk went into space which was a big deal for Elon Musk and not really anyone else. Meanwhile the names of the people who developed the COVID vaccines weren't spread much but their work had a massive impact.


Elon Musk went into space? Getting high with Joe Rogan doesn't count.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised he got it this year and not that year he rescued all those kids stuck in that cave.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EL EM: Creeping assholism will be our undoing.


It's not so much "creeping" any more as it is "running down the street naked screaming and flinging shiat at everyone".
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chevello: Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?


Even then, it's a failure on Time's part.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cooldaddygroove: These 4?
[api.time.com image 700x933]


I am really glad people like this are around to do this stuff.  If it were left to me I'd never get around to it I'm so busy.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Chevello: Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?

Even by that standard it's a strange choice. Elon Musk went into space which was a big deal for Elon Musk and not really anyone else. Meanwhile the names of the people who developed the COVID vaccines weren't spread much but their work had a massive impact.


Exactly. What did Musk really do this year other than being a trollish ass at every opportunity?

If anything, give it to Bezos instead. He's doing the space thing, too. Plus, he works as the face of what the current labor movement is fighting against.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chevello: Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?


It would appear so.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mofa: What about Cassandra Peterson? She's contributed more to my life than some emerald mine heir.
[Fark user image image 425x641]


Her and Dolly Parton at any age. And the smarts, kindness, and humor each have are like a sundae on top of another sundae, covered in whipped cream and sauce.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Wobambo: mofa: What about Cassandra Peterson? She's contributed more to my life than some emerald mine heir.
[Fark user image image 425x641]

Her and Dolly Parton at any age. And the smarts, kindness, and humor each have are like a sundae on top of another sundae, covered in whipped cream and sauce.


With 2 cherries on top.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Chevello: Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?


Besides generate headlines, what has Musk done this year to influence anything? Everyone and their mum are doing "The Emperor has no clothes" essays and video essays on him. Unless the past year of troll tweeting to manupilate stock/crypto values counts. Oh, that's why, isn't it. Crypto is the new, uh, new, new, new hotness, isn't it?

Failed auto pilot tests, twitter tantrums be damned, he made a lot of money for the ponzi scheme! Also, that whole SpaceX thing. But who cares when Bezos took off, Musk made money!
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
person of the year is about as important as a JD power award.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
$hocking
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Finally, one of us.

c.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Chevello: Is this where I point out that it's not the best person of the year, but the most influential?


Not really, since, as TFA pointed out, Hitler won the award as well.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Big deal. I was Time's person of the year back in 2006.


Too bad he's also a nut job!  I agree subby, the people who invented mNRA should have been picked!
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

eKonk: Time's "Person of the Year" has never been a suggestion that the person is worthy of any honor, just that the person had a significant impact on the state of human affairs. Hitler, Stalin, Krushchev, Nixon have all been designated as such.


shiat, remember the year it had a reflective cover because the person of the year was "everyone"
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wonder how much he paid them for that.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's 2021. As if anyone cares what a magazine thinks. Nobody buys magazines anymore, and Time has not exactly been winning Pulitzers and Peabodys left and right in the past decade or so.

And yes, Elon Musk is an ass. But being honored by a magazine these days is kind of like getting a comedy special on Netflix. Anyone can do it if they're loud and controversial enough.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: It's a vaccine, if they had never been born then four others would have made the vaccine. And I don't think they invented vaccines. Musk may be an asshole but there is no denying that without him as an individual we would not be where we are with EVs and space travel.


I don't think you get the immense leap that mRNA vaccines are over older technologies.  It's like saying the inventors of the microchip aren't important because we already knew how to build computers with vacuum tubes.  (Or for your analogy, Musk doesn't deserve anything since Korolev developed the R7)

It took 4 years to develop an effective mumps vaccine, and that was the speed record.  It took on the order of 4 *days* to develop the COVID one, and it can be tweaked for new strains as they appear on the same timescale.

On a slightly different note, Moderna is working on an HIV vaccine that actually shows promise, something that we've failed at for ~40 years.  The HIV binding site, like COVID's, is highly conserved and mutations really reduce the virus' ability to reproduce.  But the equivalent to Spike in HIV is large and complex and so it's difficult to make a vaccine for it since we can't make enough to elicit a reaction.  But your ribosomes don't care about large or complex- feed them the instructions and they're happy to churn it out by the bucket.
 
