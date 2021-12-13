 Skip to content
(CNN)   One year ago today, the first Covid-19 vaccine was rolled out to the public. Let's see how things are doing a year later   (cnn.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those numbers for Florida look totally legit.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it coincidence that that map is similar to 5G network coverage?!?  I'm just asking questions!!!
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This sound familiar?
 
Wobambo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size

Started as a joke but since we're on the verge of Second American Civil War/World War 3 (which will really dovetail together well), well...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Is it coincidence that that map is similar to 5G network coverage?!?  I'm just asking questions!!!


They are the same thing.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Not gonna lie, I was nervous at first. But in the long run, things worked out okay for me. I've even got some new additions to the family."
 
buntz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, I'm alive and/or can taste things
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
LesterB
‘’ 1 minute ago  

CarnySaur: Is it coincidence that that map is similar to 5G network coverage?!?  I'm just asking questions!!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
