This cookie jar is the tits
42
    More: Boobies  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 11:00 AM



42 Comments
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It'll match the pitcher, Kiki's Derriere, that I already have! Thanks for the find Subby!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Milk and cookies?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kinda related, I wonder if anyone has thought to make a soft serve ice cream machine shaped like a butt
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is a perfect example of...'trying too hard.'
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Will go prefect with those cups that have nipples on them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is like the South Park parody of Heavy Metal.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: [i.pinimg.com image 675x378]


images6.fanpop.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: Kinda related, I wonder if anyone has thought to make a soft serve ice cream machine shaped like a butt


Butthole Ice Cream Parlor
Youtube 0cUS-wEU6FA
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bearded clamorer: no1curr: Kinda related, I wonder if anyone has thought to make a soft serve ice cream machine shaped like a butt

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0cUS-wEU​6FA]


My question has been answered
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: Milk and cookies?


First thing I thought of.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs more sprinkles.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the licking tits.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Pottery" was not the first thing I thought of when I considered "the designer's first love."
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But, but it is for good gripping!
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I know just which room to put it in, too!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Terri "Cup Cake" O'Mason - Cup Cakes (w/ intro)
Youtube eGSRLD8i_qM


a very clever Dr Demento tune...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gorgor would have made this thread so much more interesting.
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Considering the company selling it, that's probably the most practical thing in the catalogue.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
poecommunications.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Cookies, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Gorgor would have made this thread so much more interesting.


Press F to pay respects to gorgor. He was the hero Fark deserved, but not the one it needed.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do they sell little bras to put on them for those who live in evangelical Christian households?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

no1curr: Kinda related, I wonder if anyone has thought to make a soft serve ice cream machine shaped like a butt


10:07 am and now I need a drink or 3
 
jim32rr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wooderice.comView Full Size


"Oh yeah!, It's the Neiman Marcus Titty Cookie jar! I've always wanted one!"
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: That is a perfect example of...'trying too hard.'


Not a fan of Near-Eastern Artemis temple architecture?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"hey, there ain't no cookies in here!"
 
mrparks
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x168]

"Pottery" was not the first thing I thought of when I considered "the designer's first love."


Right?

It's obviously tits.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He missed some obvious opportunities here:
He could have made a nice rack,
or a set of jugs.

mrparks: NateAsbestos: [Fark user image image 425x168]

"Pottery" was not the first thing I thought of when I considered "the designer's first love."

Right?

It's obviously tits.


Pretty sure Mommy was his first love.
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


I'll be in my bunk.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x276] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'll be in my bunk.


Remember, top bunk is mine. Oh and grab your umbrella
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cookiedough
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I've seen a chess set of all penises.
This would fit in that home
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Juc: Considering the company selling it, that's probably the most practical thing in the catalogue.


Yeah, but for that price they had better include their World Famous Secret Chocolate Chip Cookie recipe
 
jim32rr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cookiedough: I've seen a chess set of all penises.
This would fit in that home


Please wash them first, thanks
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It would complement the Elvira salt and pepper shakers quite nicely.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TypoFlyspray: jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x276] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'll be in my bunk.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ less than a minute ago  

KingOfTown: TypoFlyspray: jim32rr: [Fark user image 425x276] [View Full Size image _x_]

I'll be in my bunk.

[Fark user image image 233x302]


Nice ... should read Nope this is NuFark
 
ltdanman44
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thanks Obama
Youtube uhY9Zxv1-oo
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

