(The Hill) War between Russia and Ukraine is possible, says Russian journalist while receiving his Nobel
    Russia, Nobel Peace Prize, Mikhail Gorbachev, Oslo City Hall, U.S. intelligence, Russian leaders  
Mr.Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I need to research this guy. What "peace" has he made?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Hahaha... we're all gonna die
 
MisterMook
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to deny that an ongoing war could lead to war.
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"two countries that have been fighting for the last decade might go to war"

That's some fine analysis there, Lou.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it was nice knowing you, Mr. Muratov.
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its "possible?" No shiat, where is my noble prize.

Its a classic scenario where neither side actually wants war but is posturing and threatening one in order to achieve a concession out of the other.  Russia wants anything from another chunk out of Ukraine to a pledge not to support Ukrainian NATO membership to reducing EU ties.  The US and Europe just want Russia to tacitly admit it can't get anything and go home with nothing.

On a side note this isn't at all like the 1938 Munich Agreement.  Hitler undoubtedly wanted a war, a huge war, because he saw it as a quick and feasible way to obtain his goals.  There's no indication Putin is making the same mistake of thinking a war in Europe would be quick or easy or even one he could ultimately win, but he is willing to risk stumbling into one in order to use the threat of it for a small win.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Moreover, in (the) heads of some crazy geopoliticians, a war between Russia and Ukraine is not something impossible any longer," he said.

Uh, I'm gonna assume this lost something in translation, as that war started years ago.

And if he's saying a more formal war is now possible, I think we all assumed that.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pretext to invade will probably happen within a year. It's time to break Russia's back and remove it from being of any serious consideration on the world stage.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah that crusty old pedo ain't putting that genie back in the bottle. Of course that won't stop him from trying to bring back his soviet glory days.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine needs to realize ain't nobody gonna help them and ain't no way they can defeat Russia.

Nobody will help because Biden doesn't have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head anymore.  He just wants to quietly make it to the end of his term and hand the problem off.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Yeah that crusty old pedo ain't putting that genie back in the bottle. Of course that won't stop him from trying to bring back his soviet glory days.


That's a little rough. Biden was fairly moderate until recently.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing like ratcheting tensions to 11 so an errant sneeze can start the next regional conflict or even world war.

According to my research there should be a hard nosed captain and an idealistic second officer losing communications with headquarters and leading us through 90 minutes of high stakes tension.

At least that's what Siskel and Ebert taught me.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ukraine needs to realize ain't nobody gonna help them and ain't no way they can defeat Russia.

Nobody will help because Biden doesn't have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head anymore.  He just wants to quietly make it to the end of his term and hand the problem off.


Yeah, cause making hard unpopular choices definitely isn't in Biden's wheel house. (Pulling out of Afghanistan and the vaccine mandate aside of course.) Do nothing old coot.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rucker10: AmbassadorBooze: Ukraine needs to realize ain't nobody gonna help them and ain't no way they can defeat Russia.

Nobody will help because Biden doesn't have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head anymore.  He just wants to quietly make it to the end of his term and hand the problem off.

Yeah, cause making hard unpopular choices definitely isn't in Biden's wheel house. (Pulling out of Afghanistan and the vaccine mandate aside of course.) Do nothing old coot.


So, he does have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head?  Are we polishing and fueling up the nukes?
 
MisterMook
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Meatsim1: Its a classic scenario where neither side actually wants war but is posturing and threatening one in order to achieve a concession out of the other


The problem is that Russia is on a timer. If they don't achieve a peace within the next decade or so they're utterly farked. I mean they're farked anyway, but all of those massive sustainable power plants in the EU start going online eventually, Ukraine collects enough hardware to fight back with offensive capability, and Turkey finishes their canal that closes off the whole reason they wanted Crimea in the first place. Putin screwed up, badly. Destabilizing the US and the EU with bad politics was supposed to take them off the board, Ukraine was demilitarized and managed by a Russian agent for over twenty years - it was supposed to collapse and fall entirely. It's all taken years longer than Russia's military probably promised, now we're in the desperate dick wagging stage of Putin's posturing.

The funny thing is, I don't think anything actually saves them. Russia's economy is not going to repair itself from Putin. It's just going to decline further and further until the only exports from Moscow are underaged prostitutes, depleted caviar reserves, and political refugees.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: GhostOfSavageHenry: Yeah that crusty old pedo ain't putting that genie back in the bottle. Of course that won't stop him from trying to bring back his soviet glory days.

That's a little rough. Biden was fairly moderate until recently.


aaaand a swing and a miss. Thats why rw humor fails so hard, it tries so hard to get the "fark You" part out that the rest comes out looking like some nonsensical idiocy that makes zero sense. When has biden ever been even remotely soviet friendly? I mean he spent his entire career on the right end of the Democratic party screaming bout communism and throwing money and deregulation at corporations. Damn you folks are just not very bright. and that's what happens when you get all your "news" through memes.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avoid tall buildings, Mr. Russian Journalist.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
For planning purposes, remember the U.S. Marines no longer has tanks
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ukraine needs to realize ain't nobody gonna help them and ain't no way they can defeat Russia.

Nobody will help because Biden doesn't have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head anymore.  He just wants to quietly make it to the end of his term and hand the problem off.


From the "talking out of my ass dept, I'm Ambassador booze." :)

NATO is arming Ukraine and has been for some years now. The poles and balts are keen to see the russians get one in the nuts and while NATO countries cant actually send troops you betcher ass they're helping with loads of supplies, money, equipement, training...

G7's response to growing aggression

NATO wont go to war over it, but they'll push back.

So its clear to me the West will support UA against RU; what's not clear to me is what RU wants to get out of it. They're not going to be able to digest large pieces of UA which dont want to be russian. They can torture UA and make them bleed money, stability, troops...try to tip their govt over and keep them from being able to qualify for the EU and things of this nature, but its not like the Russians are in any position to actually "take" UA. THey'd get into an asymmetrical war they just wouldnt be able to win.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ukraine needs to realize ain't nobody gonna help them and ain't no way they can defeat Russia.

Nobody will help because Biden doesn't have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head anymore.  He just wants to quietly make it to the end of his term and hand the problem off.


Could follow Afghanistan's model and let them in, bleed them financially while insurgents kill any Russian soldier dumb enough to stick his head out of a tank.  Eventually, the cost exceeds the benefits and maybe after Putin dies of a polonium related beverage, Russia will go home and work on Soviet Union 3.0 (a copy of EU 1.0)

Not sure how much the court of Public Opinion affects the Russians but Ukraine will have ex-pats in Europe detailing every atrocity.   Maybe hire the same PR firm that got us in to Desert Storm 1:  Saddam goes to Kuwait
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: GhostOfSavageHenry: Yeah that crusty old pedo ain't putting that genie back in the bottle. Of course that won't stop him from trying to bring back his soviet glory days.

That's a little rough. Biden was fairly moderate until recently.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Father_Jack: NATO is arming Ukraine and has been for some years now. The poles and balts are keen to see the russians get one in the nuts and while NATO countries cant actually send troops you betcher ass they're helping with loads of supplies, money, equipement, training...


Poland is getting pretty sick of the refugee bullshiat Belarus is doing on Putin's behalf. 

If they go hot in Ukraine, I can see the Poles making themselves available to defend Ukraine..
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Rucker10: AmbassadorBooze: Ukraine needs to realize ain't nobody gonna help them and ain't no way they can defeat Russia.

Nobody will help because Biden doesn't have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head anymore.  He just wants to quietly make it to the end of his term and hand the problem off.

Yeah, cause making hard unpopular choices definitely isn't in Biden's wheel house. (Pulling out of Afghanistan and the vaccine mandate aside of course.) Do nothing old coot.

So, he does have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head?  Are we polishing and fueling up the nukes?


Who puts a chain around someone's head?
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For awhile Russia had the advantage and could just sort of wait out the rebels slow slog. Recently those tanks have been going boom boom which is why pootie poot is in a panick and wanting to drop the veil and just have Russia take the whole thing. I don't think he's ready for the difficult occupation to come if they did win, this is a whole new crop of Ukrainians.
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

guestguy: AmbassadorBooze: Rucker10: AmbassadorBooze: Ukraine needs to realize ain't nobody gonna help them and ain't no way they can defeat Russia.

Nobody will help because Biden doesn't have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head anymore.  He just wants to quietly make it to the end of his term and hand the problem off.

Yeah, cause making hard unpopular choices definitely isn't in Biden's wheel house. (Pulling out of Afghanistan and the vaccine mandate aside of course.) Do nothing old coot.

So, he does have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head?  Are we polishing and fueling up the nukes?

Who puts a chain around someone's head?


Its poorly translated from Russian meaning: "In Russia Chain not only gets nyek but also hyed."
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

guestguy: AmbassadorBooze: Rucker10: AmbassadorBooze: Ukraine needs to realize ain't nobody gonna help them and ain't no way they can defeat Russia.

Nobody will help because Biden doesn't have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head anymore.  He just wants to quietly make it to the end of his term and hand the problem off.

Yeah, cause making hard unpopular choices definitely isn't in Biden's wheel house. (Pulling out of Afghanistan and the vaccine mandate aside of course.) Do nothing old coot.

So, he does have what it takes to wrap a chain around Putin's head?  Are we polishing and fueling up the nukes?

Who puts a chain around someone's head?


Patriotic American butches president when he goes to sexy up for the discotheque.

Any other cuckident is no macho g i joe and I thinks maybe Russian spy

/comrade
 
