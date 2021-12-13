 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 15)   Bad month for Goodyear, Arizona mayor leads to no more good years for her   (abc15.com) divider line
4
    More: Sad, Michigan State University, Goodyear Mayor Georgia Lord, Municipality, Local government in the United States, Cold War, Husband, Wife, Mayor Lord  
•       •       •

265 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 4:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Someone destroyed her phylactery.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Someone destroyed her phylactery.



Wait till her corpse balloons up...
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is what killed George Burns, he might still be alive today if not for his tumble.
 
Katwang
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the only scene I remember from this movie.
Black Sunday (8/8) Movie CLIP - Crashing the Super Bowl (1977) HD
Youtube xknWZIAzBCc
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.