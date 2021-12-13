 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Alibaba employee accuses supervisor of rape, takes her accusations public, and is surprised to see the company's zero tolerance policy in action. ALIBABA: You're fired. FARK: To the accuser   (bbc.com) divider line
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, she's probably better off having been fired. She's in China, not the US. They don't care about anything there. Neither safety nor their own people. They made that tennis star disappear because she said China sucks, right? Why would they care about sexual assault allegations? fark China.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The tennis star accused a high-ranking CCP official of rape. So pretty much the same story here.


The tennis star accused a high-ranking CCP official of rape. So pretty much the same story here.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh my sweet summer child !"

Langdon_777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardly surprising from a "Mr Wang."
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me: Do we really expect anything else these days?
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did she really expect any other result?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i dont think i can evaluate how i feel about this without seeing how hot she is
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Why do I have to be Mr. Wang?


Why do I have to be Mr. Wang?

//Maybe he didn't leave a tip
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Caddyshack - this is mr wang - no offense


Caddyshack - this is mr wang - no offense
BrerRobot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It added this "caused strong social concern and had a bad impact on the company".

Fuggin Capitalist China
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Alibaba

Well I heard Mister Young sing about her
Well I heard ol' Neil put her down
 
frankb00th
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

//Maybe he didn't leave a tip

Why do I have to be Mr. Wang?

//Maybe he didn't leave a tip


Toby? Toby? .....
 
