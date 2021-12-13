 Skip to content
 
800,000
12
    More: Followup, New York City, Joe Biden, New Jersey, COVID-19 deaths, Million, Democratic Party, 100000, Republican Party  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
~1 Rhode Island
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is all on Biden.  He has refused to wrestle antivaxxers into a submission hold and inject them with a vaccine.  WTF is that guy's problem?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Even the plague rats have pretty much given up on "MUH 99 PERCENT SUHRVAHVAL RAYTE." But I bet at least one hard-core one will drop by this thread and try to statsplain why 800k dead Americans is no big deal.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a grim few decades to have been an American this has been.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Even the plague rats have pretty much given up on "MUH 99 PERCENT SUHRVAHVAL RAYTE." But I bet at least one hard-core one will drop by this thread and try to statsplain why 800k dead Americans is no big deal.


I've heard that if you're totally alpha in the gym then you have nothing to worry about, bro.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And now if some enterprising young statictician would pull up the numbers of what percentage of Republicans make up that total, that would be keen.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Even the plague rats have pretty much given up on "MUH 99 PERCENT SUHRVAHVAL RAYTE." But I bet at least one hard-core one will drop by this thread and try to statsplain why 800k dead Americans is no big deal.


Come on, bro. We know nurses are getting that sweet sweet government money for diagnosing things wrong, which makes the 99% much higher. Some of those 800,000 could have been mauled by wild giraffes but in a way that LOOKS LIKE covid.

Study it out.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: And now if some enterprising young statictician would pull up the numbers of what percentage of Republicans make up that total, that would be keen.


I wish it was >90%
 
Theeng
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: And now if some enterprising young statictician would pull up the numbers of what percentage of Republicans make up that total, that would be keen.


That's a bit ghoulish don't you think?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

433: ~1 Rhode Island


Closer to North Dakota with 779,094 people.  Rhode Island has 1,097,379.  But I'm sure we'll get to RI numbers in a few months.  South Dakota will be next though.
 
Sail Hatan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Theeng: LeoffDaGrate: And now if some enterprising young statictician would pull up the numbers of what percentage of Republicans make up that total, that would be keen.

That's a bit ghoulish don't you think?


Fark user imageView Full Size
More like delicious!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Theeng: LeoffDaGrate: And now if some enterprising young statictician would pull up the numbers of what percentage of Republicans make up that total, that would be keen.

That's a bit ghoulish don't you think?


Nope.
 
