 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Seattle Times)   Police can not find anything wrong in the house with three dead bodies. Other than the bodies, I'm sure   (seattletimes.com) divider line
4
    More: Creepy  
•       •       •

143 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 3:30 AM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Carbon monoxide would be my first guess.
 
Nick15
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
OFFICER: "they were dead when I got here, I swear"
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cops check the plumbing?

That place looks about 50 years old and exactly when it starts to go down hill.  The systems become unreliable and are either clogged or running constantly and needing chemicals to regulate the processes.

Unmaintained systems may experience clogs and ruptures, requiring resectioning or in some cases complete removal.
 
darklingscribe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xai: Carbon monoxide would be my first guess.


The article said tests for carbon monoxide inside the apartment came back negative and furthermore the apartment didn't have a gas line.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.