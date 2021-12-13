 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Columbine averted   (wjactv.com) divider line
44
    More: Scary, Columbine High School massacre, Authorities, stage of school, Teens, case  
•       •       •

1680 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Dec 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. So I guess the gun debate is over.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Averted? Nah. Just delayed.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another? What is this, the 3rd plot this month?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Xai: Another? What is this, the 3rd plot this month?


Got to make up for lost time.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

August11: Good. So I guess the gun debate is over.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Upper Yoder police

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Others may need to be brought up on charges as under 18s aren't allowed to purchase long guns in PA.
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Their names are Preston and Logan? Man this reboot stuff has gotten dark.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sounds like they were planning to protect the school from Aunt Eefa and self defense a whole lot of kids.
 
maxheck
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No, there was a second amendment violation inflcted on a law abiding coontil he wasn't) gun owner.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mochunk: Their names are Preston and Logan? Man this reboot stuff has gotten dark.[Fark user image 425x212]


That's pretty wild actually.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image 425x479]
[Fark user image 247x204]

But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
[Fark user image 225x225]


Oxford, Michigan 11/30/2021.  4 dead, shooter AND his parents arrested.   So 12 days. :(
 
mochunk [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: mochunk: Their names are Preston and Logan? Man this reboot stuff has gotten dark.[Fark user image 425x212]

That's pretty wild actually.


Wyld.
 
Xai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: America


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Xai: TotallyRealNotFake: America

[Fark user image image 720x663]


I can't even funny that. It's too depressing because it's true.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wow, the system finally worked like it's supposed to.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Sounds like they were planning to protect the school from Aunt Eefa and self defense a whole lot of kids.


They went there as medics and only would have fired in self-defence.
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x479]
[Fark user image image 247x204]

But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
[Fark user image image 225x225]


This is funny because the "second world" is the Warsaw Pact. Something something Putin.

Incidentally, NATO is the first world. So it's impossible for the US to not be first world. And Japan is third world, aka, not NATO and not Warsaw Pact.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Others may need to be brought up on charges as under 18s aren't allowed to purchase long guns in PA.


Most of the guns were homemade ghost guns. Note they arent really homemade. You can buy gun parts that just need a couple of holes drilled. They include the jigs to drill the holes so all you need is a power drill. Completely unregistered.
 
flood222
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Mmmm! Pringles!
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pringle's bail was set at $250,000 while Hinebaugh's was set at $400,000.

This is encouraging, considering their low melanin count.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kitsuneymg: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x479]
[Fark user image image 247x204]

But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
[Fark user image image 225x225]

This is funny because the "second world" is the Warsaw Pact. Something something Putin.

Incidentally, NATO is the first world. So it's impossible for the US to not be first world. And Japan is third world, aka, not NATO and not Warsaw Pact.


Maybe it's the third world.

Maybe it's his first time around.  Doesn't speak the language, holds no currency.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x479]
[Fark user image image 247x204]

But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
[Fark user image image 225x225]


USA is aligned with NATO, so it's a first World nation.

But since the Warshaw Pact broke up, the term is only misused.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flab: Pringle's bail was set at $250,000 while Hinebaugh's was set at $400,000.

This is encouraging, considering their low melanin count.


I remember when Pringle's only cost a couple bucks.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
But are the guns ok?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Others may need to be brought up on charges as under 18s aren't allowed to purchase long guns in PA.


Federal law prohibits anyone younger than 18 purchasing a long gun
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kitsuneymg: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x479]
[Fark user image image 247x204]

But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
[Fark user image image 225x225]

This is funny because the "second world" is the Warsaw Pact. Something something Putin.

Incidentally, NATO is the first world. So it's impossible for the US to not be first world. And Japan is third world, aka, not NATO and not Warsaw Pact.



No.  First world is more OECD than it is NATO.

As originally expressed in the 50s, First world is industrialized, prosperous, capitalist democracies.  Second world is the Communist Bloc, including non-Warsaw Pact nations like Yugoslavia, Cuba, and China.  Third world is everyone else, but specifically those who claimed to be non-aligned.

If we still adhered to that formulation, South Korea would have graduated from Third World to First World sometime in the 90s.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pro tip: don't use a computer at his school to research information on guns, specifically AR-15 style weapons.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kitsuneymg: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x479]
[Fark user image image 247x204]

But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
[Fark user image image 225x225]

This is funny because the "second world" is the Warsaw Pact. Something something Putin.

Incidentally, NATO is the first world. So it's impossible for the US to not be first world. And Japan is third world, aka, not NATO and not Warsaw Pact.


This always bugs me, so thank you. But at the same time, this feels like fighting the tides.  First world now colloquially mens "nice country", Third World means "crappy country".  And Second World means "First world country on the way to third world.

And to be fair to the colloquial, that's probably a more useful operating definition these days than using it in reference to how a country was geopolitically positioned over half a century ago.

I'd prefer new terms, but we're also still calling every scandal a -gate and every school shooting a columbine, so :shrug:
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least it can still happen anywhere in America.
 
Meningioma Farmer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Cameron? Is that you?
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Authorities say surveillance video shows the pair wandering the halls of the school and observing camera locations throughout the building"

"Let's break into the school so we can see the things that will be able to see us when we break into the school for realz!"

Brilliant!
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kitsuneymg: TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x479]
[Fark user image image 247x204]

But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
[Fark user image image 225x225]

This is funny because the "second world" is the Warsaw Pact. Something something Putin.

Incidentally, NATO is the first world. So it's impossible for the US to not be first world. And Japan is third world, aka, not NATO and not Warsaw Pact.


You have to literally let go of this one - the meaning changed while you were polishing your monocle
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: mochunk: Their names are Preston and Logan? Man this reboot stuff has gotten dark.[Fark user image 425x212]

That's pretty wyld actually.


FTFY
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
those kids will get their freedom.  just you wait.
 
semiotix
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: the meaning changed while you were polishing your monocle


I agree with you, but more to the point I'm stealing that way of putting it.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Warshaw Pact


Found Sean Connery's Fark handle.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: [Fark user image image 425x479]
[Fark user image image 247x204]

But seriously, America...
Unless a shooting happened and they just didn't report it.
I think you managed to go a whole month without a school shooting..
Congrats. You're on your way to becoming a Second World Nation after slumming it in the Third World since 2016.
[Fark user image image 225x225]


And, as you know, we Americans love nothing more than awards for essentially doing nothing. So, thank you! On behalf of the country, I humbly accept this great award.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

mochunk: ToughActinProlactin: mochunk: Their names are Preston and Logan? Man this reboot stuff has gotten dark.[Fark user image 425x212]

That's pretty wild actually.

Wyld.


Tiny Internet fist, etc.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well that is good they got caught unlike the others where there were years of warnings and the school and police did nothing. About time they started taking this stuff serious.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Ragin' Asian: Others may need to be brought up on charges as under 18s aren't allowed to purchase long guns in PA.

Most of the guns were homemade ghost guns. Note they arent really homemade. You can buy gun parts that just need a couple of holes drilled. They include the jigs to drill the holes so all you need is a power drill. Completely unregistered.


The word you're looking for is untraceable. Other than a receipt, there are no gun registrations on mass produced guns.


/other than the ATF form
//and FBI background check
///both of which contain the serial number of the weapon and all of the PII needed to keep track.
 
Kelwen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mochunk: Their names are Preston and Logan? Man this reboot stuff has gotten dark.[Fark user image image 425x212]


I was too late to this joke....bogus
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
HEY! It's still WAY WAY too soon to talk about this....
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.