(MSN)   Dad, this is not Florida and this is not how how you 'Dad'   (msn.com) divider line
10
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that's going to make Christmas awkward
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


sheeeiit, poor kid was at the back of the queue when dads got handed out.
as evidenced by his behaviour... neck tat squirrelly appearance is just the cherry on the asshole cake
 
stoolpigeon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was on a ride along where a guy did this. Fled the scene and left his kid in the car. Incredibly sad.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What kind of woman finds dudes who look like this attractive?

I mean, far be it from me to kink shame, but kink doesn't need to be a 24/7 lifestyle of neck tattoos and cholo facial hair that perpetually ruins job prospects. Let alone the obvious behavior.
 
chawco
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If I run they'll never figure.it was.me! Junior, tell them it was some Puerta Rican dude!!
 
Northern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He certainly left a LOT of DNA evidence behind.
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Drunk Joliet motorist Christopher Hernandez crashed into three cars Saturday evening near the Louis Joliet Mall

The new Oldsmobiles are in early this year!

/I can't turn you loose
//instrumental
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

stoolpigeon: I was on a ride along where a guy did this. Fled the scene and left his kid in the car. Incredibly sad.


At least this guy made some kind of effort to get his kid to a safe place after the wreck.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lady J:

sheeeiit, poor kid was at the back of the queue when dads got handed out.
as evidenced by his behaviour... neck tat squirrelly appearance is just the cherry on the asshole cake

Your Brit is showing
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guy looks responsible from his pic. Not sure why he would do such a thing.
 
