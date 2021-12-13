 Skip to content
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theta?

/More like Beta White.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, FTA:
"Officials say Skylor Fickes was wanted for burglary, theft, and aggravated assault."
I'm surprised that got the US Marshals involved.
Bank robbery?
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worse:  his name is Skylor.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Trying to take a cop's taser? He's damn lucky he's white.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Trying to take a cop's taser? He's damn lucky he's white.


Have tasers changed?  I thought they needed time between discharges, or are they now rapid fire?  Either way, exactly what did this fool hope to accomplish if he did manage to get the weapon?

Is it a skill level in some video game that this idjit was trying to use in real life?  Like the teens that try to drive GTA in their hand me down Kia's?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
(-:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Dr. DJ Duckhunt: Trying to take a cop's taser? He's damn lucky he's white.

Have tasers changed?  I thought they needed time between discharges, or are they now rapid fire?  Either way, exactly what did this fool hope to accomplish if he did manage to get the weapon?

Is it a skill level in some video game that this idjit was trying to use in real life?  Like the teens that try to drive GTA in their hand me down Kia's?


It's a taser, not a penis
 
Kraig57
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
