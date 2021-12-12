 Skip to content
 
God kept hitting F5 and erased Dawson Springs, Kentucky
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I like how near the beginning of the video there is one tin-sided singlewide trailer with a busted window but otherwise fine as if its saying "Meh, I've seen worse".
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The flag is a nice touch.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I like how near the beginning of the video there is one tin-sided singlewide trailer with a busted window but otherwise fine as if its saying "Meh, I've seen worse".


I drove through Bowling Green yesterday and right in the middle of a lot of destruction there was a trailer park, untouched.  It's like when the Red Sox finally won the World Series.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I drove through Bowling Green yesterday and right in the middle of a lot of destruction there was a trailer park, untouched


I'm a little familiar with Dawson Springs and some of the smaller towns around like Crofton, and then Hoptown.  From that video I was able to occasionally orient myself a few times and damn, it's gone, at least big swath of it.  Occasionally something looked salvageable, like when the Red Sox finally won the world series.

Damn is it ever a true disaster.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, farking sad
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Red Cross donation site
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I drove through Bowling Green yesterday and right in the middle of a lot of destruction there was a trailer park, untouched.  It's like when the Red Sox finally won the World Series.


That's because the trailer park was 10 miles away before the storm started.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I cannot believe the death toll isn't much much MUCH higher, and that this was only an F3.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Not to underestimate the strength of the storm but are house generally made of shiat material?
 
