 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Patheos)   Where's your canaanite god of storms and war at now, Pastor Locke?   (friendlyatheist.patheos.com) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Circus, English-language films, Christianity, Suffering, states Friday night, Christian hate-preacher Greg Locke, Tent, The Stage  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Dec 2021 at 11:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Give the con man more money everybody, especially you nonsense believing Christians.  Hand over all your money.  Do the stupid thing.  Be who you are - idiots.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Where's your canaanite god of storms and war now?

/Tornado appears/

Oh, there he is
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark him.

We weren't in any of the hard-hit areas and may not get electricity back this week...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will be pretty telling to see how many of the faithful show up to services with no band, filthy pews and a preacher screaming about how gods children need to "dig deep" to rebuild "gods house".

/and then he will take a few mil in zero interest disaster relief loans on top of that
 
X-Geek
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I'm convinced God is going to move mightily."
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Is that why God turned on the fan?
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0z79
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dude... the God you claim to serve has given you a VERY clear message to shut it. I'd listen if I were you...
 
Mock26
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He says over $100,000 in equipment damage.

Reach deep into your pockets and send me $100,000
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ishkur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
God is sending plagues, floods, fires, disasters, and the motherfarking orange Antichrist.

GET THE HINT YOU RELIGIOUS WACKOS.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Of course the preacher is poor at the concept of messaging. "God has told me we put too much into the material goods, that we don't need as much cluttering our worship". But that makes it less a show.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I have a theory that foreign governments tampering with the weather in out-of-control climate change mitigation experiments are now targeting Kentucky in an attempt on Drew Curtis' life because Fark.com has become too big and too powerful to ignore, and they fear his..., well, I haven't thought out the theory completely yet, but I'm sure it's something about Drew they fear. Now watch as the storms follow wherever the unstoppable Mr. Curtis goes.
 
vevolis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
'Please pray and help if you can'?! Really? I figure a man of the faith would be able to turn thoughts and prayers into a miracle, or IS THAT NOT HOW THIS WORKS?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

Seems obligatory for this thread
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a shame. I hope he gets back to fleecing people as soon as possible.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Next stop that farkhead Osteen...
 
stuffy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Too bad his sorry ass wasn't in it.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.